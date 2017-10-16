Puerto Rico Orphanage Aid

Cecilia Monclova-Santana, second year Ph.D. student in plant pathology, organized a fundraiser for a network of orphanages in Puerto Rico that have been affected by Hurricane Maria.

Monclova-Santana said she is Puerto Rican herself and “after what happened in the island as a result of Hurricane Maria, I realized that I had to do something to help. So my friends. And I started a couple of fundraising events to help a network of orphanages in Puerto Rico that are in need.”

Proceeds will go toward Albergue para Menores de Puerto Rico, which is a non-profit organization that has 60 orphanages across the island and served 589 kids the other day.

They provide services to children from low-income families such as occupational and physical therapy, amongst others.

The money will also go toward medicine for kids and towards the needs of special needs kids.

Monclova-Santana has partnered with the Multicultural Programs Office, Plant Pathology Student Organization, Plant Science and Hispanic Organization of Latin Americans (HOLA) at North Dakota State.

She is trying to reach out to Concordia College to get them on board with the project.

There’s been a booth in the Memorial Union, a free-will donation luncheon at Loftsgard and a donation drive at Junkyard Brewing Co., in Moorhead, which accepted donations and donated $1 for every pint sold.

Collection boxes will be set up until Oct. 20 at the Multicultural Office in the Memorial Union, Loftsgard Atrium and at the Walster main office.

“I am taking all donations myself on Nov. 9 when I will travel to Puerto Rico, to make sure that it gets where we intend it to,” Monclova-Santana said.

The orphanages have a GoFundMe page for donations at ‘Yo apoyo un alburgue de ninas.’

If anyone wants to help organize donations they can contact Cecilia Monclova-Santana at msesi@gmail.com to set it up.

Photos and videos updating the whole process can be found on the Hurricane Relief for Orphanages in Puerto Rico Facebook page.

“Please, don’t forget Puerto Rico, don’t forget the children. Any dollar counts and it makes a difference for struggling children and families,” Monclova-Santana said.