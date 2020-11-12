Patriotism matters: how to support our student veterans

John Swanson | Photo Courtesy

The Fallen Bison Memorial stands to honor Bison veterans who died serving America.

Despite the changes the pandemic has made, everyone can still show their support to veterans

As the pandemic rages on, many companies and organizations have had to get creative with celebrating Veterans Day. At North Dakota State University, the Bison Student Veterans have traditionally held various events and activities to honor the current and past NDSU students and staff who have served our country.

Given the circumstances this year, there will be no in-person events held. Instead, Bison Student Veterans teamed up with NDSU VALOR (or Veterans Alliance Organization) to put together a safe alternative to honor our veterans.

According to Chase Tozer, the Vice President of Bison Student Veterans, the two organizations have created a video that will acknowledge Veterans Day.

“The video will be displayed on the school’s social media pages, VALOR’s Facebook Page, and the Bison Student Veterans will send out an email and a Facebook Post. The Bison Student Veterans are working with many other organizations to post this video and other Veteran’s Day material,” Tozer said.

In addition, Tozer stated that President Bresciani has prepared his own video honoring veterans.

While emphasis is being placed on safety and social distancing protocols, there is, fortunately, an event that will still be taking place as usual this year, the flag-raising ceremony.

“Students can participate by attending the flag-raising ceremony on Wednesday and meeting/talking with veterans and student-veterans afterwards. This is the only in-person activity taking place that day,” Tozer said.

The Bison Student Veterans have also worked to make the event accessible for students who will not be able to attend in person. “Virtually, students can watch the videos and are welcome to share them on their personal outlets. We want this word to be spread the best we can in the NDSU community,” Tozer added.

It is important to remember that even though Veterans Day is celebrated on Nov. 11, there are ways that students can get involved and honor our veterans every month of the year. Although Bison Student Veterans exists to provide support for NDSU’s student veterans, Tozer explained the organization is open to all students.

In addition, students can support our veterans by becoming a Valor Ally. NDSU Valor offers this opportunity to all students who demonstrate a commitment to supporting and advocating for student veterans.

For more information on getting involved with the student veteran community at NDSU, as well as upcoming events, visit the Bison Students Veterans Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BisonVeterans/ . For additional resources, visit the NDSU Valor webpage at https://www.ndsu.edu/valor/ .