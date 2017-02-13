Pornhub: More Than Porn

Pornhub, the pornographic website, has begun funding an online sexual health program.

No there is no typo there, pornhub.com, the same website people to go to watch other people get freaky, has launched an online component focusing on sexual health.

Finding a link to this sexual wellness center is fairly simple, it can either be accessed through the main webpage itself or it can be found by going to www.pornhub.com/sex/

Since launching Feb. 1, the sexual wellness center has received more than 200 online question submissions, according to Laurie Betito, the clinical psychologist in charge of the new department. Betito is also a sex therapist.

“For me it was a perfect opportunity to reach more people,” Betito said. She added she’s noticed a lack of information present surrounding sex and sexuality.

Betito said this lack of knowledge isn’t limited to kids or teens either, but adults have plenty of unanswered questions as well.

The creation of this branch of Pornhub took about a year to put together. It was intended for the people who already frequent, or merely peek at, the porn site.

“I’m hoping that the people that are already on porn sites get a balanced side to good sexual health information, we’re trying to reach the people where they are at,” Betito said.

People access porn for multiple reasons — curiosity, to get off, to see if their fantasies are normal, to experiment — and the goal of the sexual wellness center is really to emphasize what is healthy and normal, and how things work.

Porn can be considered controversial for many reasons, however Betito said Pornhub vets their porn very thoroughly and nothing illegal will ever be found on their website.

“(Working with Pornhub) was at first a struggle but then I thought about what my role is and what I want to accomplish it’s spreading good sexual information. I’m not for or anti-porn on the site, I’m free to talk about (issues like) addictions and erectile dysfunction,” Betito said.

The intention behind the partnerships is purely for education purposes. “It’s not a publicity stunt,” Betito said.

For Betito, and to some extent Pornhub, it’s about providing real and accurate information to those who may or may not be searching for it.

According to Huffington Post, more people watch porn than Netflix, and now all of those people have access to accurate and real medical information and the opportunity to ask their questions anonymously.