Pinterest Interest | Tips for Living With Adult ADHD

Living with an attention deficit disorder, such as ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) or ADD (attention deficit disorder), can be difficult for anyone, especially a college student. Though most people can recall the “squirrel” jokes that instantly come to mind with Doug from the movie “Up,” the reality of life with ADHD is a different story.

Life with ADHD is being too aware of everything that is going on or being hyperfocused on one specific thing, with no in between. Of course, for many of us that deal with this disorder, there is medication, but as with everything in life, adults living with ADHD often have to learn coping strategies as well.

Fortunately, Pinterest has many strategies from fellow adults with ADHD that are perfect for students with ADHD to use in their daily lives.

1. Create a routine

For those that have ADHD, you may have already noticed that having a routine is extremely beneficial to both your mental and emotional health. On the other hand, having your routine disrupted can be disastrous.

With this tip, it is best to have some kind of calendar, whether you have a planner or use the calendar or reminders apps on your phone. It’s always important to remember to leave room to be flexible in your routine. However, having a routine as a safety net can help keep your mind focused on the task at hand.

2. Planners and organizers

If you have followed my articles in the past, you should know that I am obsessed with my planner. As a student with ADHD and other mental illnesses that often go hand in hand with ADHD in particular (anxiety and depression), having a planner helps me keep my routine and also have a specific place to jot down my thoughts as they occur to me.

Not only does Pinterest agree with the idea of having a planner, I have found this way of organization to be the most beneficial to myself in particular, but it is up to you to find an organizational system that will best serve your needs

3. Pomodoro technique

The Pomodoro technique is a time management method that it is perfect for studying or any other long tasks that can be broken down into smaller chunks of time. Pomodoro generally requires you to work on the task in 25-minute intervals, with short breaks in between.

You can save yourself the need to set alarms by downloading an app such as “BeFocused” onto your phone which uses this technique.

By keeping these three tips in mind, students with ADHD can lead a more focused and healthy life.