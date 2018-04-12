Pinterest Interest | Motivational Quotes to Keep a Student Going

Finals season is looming around the corner, and it always seems to be around this time that you begin to see memes and inspirational quotes posted on social media as students prepare themselves for the dreaded final exams.

True to its roots, Pinterest trends have begun to reflect the change in season, with motivational quotes jumping up onto the list of most searched topics as students begin to gather extra motivation to get them through the last stretch of the semester.

Here are a few motivational quotes that were popular on the topic to start your quote board and to help dispel some lingering fears about finals.

‘Three months from now, you will thank yourself.’

During the finals season, it’s often easy to forget that the actual exams only last for one week, with the long-awaited summer break to enjoy afterward.

This fun quote reminds us that once class and exams are all over, our future selves will thank our studying efforts.

‘If it doesn’t challenge you, it won’t change you.’

This quote easily brings up reminders of a certain song lyric, “What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger,” but it could not be any truer during this time of year.

Nothing great was ever achieved without challenges. So take them on with the knowledge that each obstacle will help change you into the individual you are meant to be.

‘Will it be easy? Nope. Worth it? Absolutely.’

What else is there to say about this one? The quote speaks for itself.

At the end of the day, remember that every challenge will be worth it when you strive forward to achieve your dreams.

‘It always seems impossible until it is done.’ – Nelson Mandela

How true is this quote? It is 100 percent relatable, and it’s almost a guarantee that everyone has been in a situation before that seemed impossible, and somehow they succeeded anyway.

Take this mentality into finals week and you will be ready to go.

‘No matter how you feel, get up, dress up, show up and never give up.’

If you take anything from these quotes, take this. No matter what challenge lies in your way, this quote reminds us to never give up and always move forward.