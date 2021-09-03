Patterson named starting quarterback

Photo Courtesy | Scooter Waller, 247 sports

Patterson, a transfer from Virginia Tech, makes his NDSU debut this Saturday, Sept. 4.

Quincey Patterson officially named starter for the Herd’s week one matchup against Albany

For months fans have known they would be seeing a different starting quarterback under center for the Bison to start the season for the fourth straight year. The difference between this year and the others was the absence of a clear-cut leader in the clubhouse as the season got closer.

The team officially named Virginia Tech transfer Quincey Patterson II, the starter on Friday, Aug. 27. The team made the announcement by dropping a 30-second hype video on their social media pages.

Patterson beat out sophomore Cam Miller for the job. After Zeb Noland’s struggles throughout last spring, Miller got the starting nod in both of the Herd’s playoff games. However, for the second year in a row the Bison will have an Football Bowl Subdivision transfer under center to start the season.

Bison head coach Matt Entz sees Patterson’s athletic ability as a potential x-factor heading into the season.

“Quincey has just steadily improved in his accuracy. His ability to make plays with his feet continues to be a great weapon that we can utilize. We’ve seen other QBs here at NDSU utilize that as well.”

Since the days of Brock Jensen, North Dakota State University quarterbacks have been known for making plays with their legs as well as their arm. All changed when Trey Lance chose the NFL over playing the spring season with the Bison.

With Lance gone, the Bison were forced to play the QB carousel with Miller and Noland. Neither Noland nor Miller could ever truly get the offense in rhythm as the Herd failed to reach at least the semi-finals for the first time since 2010.

While Patterson is indeed the starter, Entz also hinted that the other quarterbacks on the roster may be seeing the field in certain sets.

“Now we have a couple, three QBs that can all execute the run game, they know the offense and so I think you will see it in a bigger part of what we do. We are going to force teams to defend the field.”

Entz always says nothing has changed for Miller, Patterson or the rest of the team since the decision was made.

“I haven’t seen any change. Those guys have approached every single day the exact same. I hear guys hooting and hollering when either, or any, of our quarterbacks make great throws…all those guys in that (QB) room are extremely detail-oriented.”

Entz, Patterson and the rest of the Bison welcome the University of Albany to town this Saturday, Sept. 4 for the season opener at the Fargodome. Entz spoke on NDSU playing Albany for the first time in school history.

“Great week one opponent, anytime you can bring a CAA opponent to the Fargodome I think that’s a positive. I think the fact that these are two programs that have not played each other, we haven’t seen each other, I think that creates a little bit more excitement and drama for our players.

Kickoff is set for for 2:30 p.m. CT inside what’s expected to be the first full Fargodome in nearly two years.