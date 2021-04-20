Review: Paramount+ Streaming

Paramount | Photo Courtesy

Paramount+ is the big new rebranding of CBS All Access.

Paramount+ is the latest streaming service to enter the game and it offers a pretty decent selection of content. But how does it compare to Disney+, Netflix, and HBO Max? Let’s find out.

The layout is almost identical to Disney+, the content is split up into specific categories that appear on the top of the screen. These categories are CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, and The Smithsonian Channel.

The CBS section includes pretty much everything that CBS All Access included, there may be a few newcomers here, but it is hard to tell. You can watch shows like ‘Young Sheldon,’ ‘I Love Lucy,’ or the hundreds of Cop and Doctor dramas like NCIS and CSI.

The BET section includes everything you would want from BET. Shows like ‘Everybody Hates Chris,’ ‘The Game’ and ‘Real Husbands of Hollywood.’

Comedy Central offers all the funny shows you would want. ‘Key and Peele,’ ‘The Daily Show,’ and a lot of stand-up specials.

MTV of course offers a bunch of MTV shows. ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Ridiculousness,’ and ‘Beavis and Butt-head’ to name a few.

The biggest section is Nickelodeon’s section which offers pretty much all the classic Nickelodeon shows you grew up with. Shows like ‘Fairly Oddparents,’ ‘SpongeBob SquarePants,’ Drake & Josh,’ and ‘Avatar the Last Airbender.’

Then there is the Smithsonian Channel which offers a whole bunch of documentaries for all you documentary fans. Documentaries about JFK, disasters, murderers, and Star Trek?

Paramount+ also offers a huge collection of Paramount movies like ‘Mission Impossible,’ ‘Indiana Jones,’ and ‘Jackie Brown.’ They even offer some brand-new movies like ‘SpongeBob SquarePants: Sponge on the Run.’

As far as original content goes Paramount+ does not offer a whole lot of new originals that CBS All Access didn’t have but the number of originals they have planned for the future is impressive. Currently, they have a bunch of Star Trek original shows like ‘Star Trek Picard’ and “Star Trek Discovery’ which were also on CBS All Access.

One of the first big originals Paramount+ has is ‘Kamp Koral.’ It is the first spinoff of Spongebob and follows young versions of the characters at a summer camp. It is fun, wacky, and should entertain young audiences.

The service does have a lot of really interesting originals coming at some point. They have another Star Trek show coming called ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ which will follow a new crew on new adventures.

They have a new season of ‘iCarly’ coming which will reunite most of the cast as well as a ‘Criminal Minds’ reboot. They also have live-action versions of ‘Dora the Explorer’ and ‘The Fairly OddParents’ coming.

One of the biggest planned additions to Paramount+ comes in the form of Avatar Studios. A brand-new studio formed by the creators of ‘The Last Airbender’ and “The Legend of Korra.’ They are set to make multiple animated movies and TV shows set in the Avatar universe, release dates to be determined.

Overall Paramount+ offers a decent amount of content if you are a fan of what Paramount creates, if you aren’t then this is definitely not for you. The service does not do much to set itself apart from CBS All Access and it will definitely not cause a huge impact on the streaming service war.

The future of Paramount+ looks bright with the number of originals they have planned, let’s hope that they are successful. However, right now it is pretty barebones when it comes to originals so if you want brand new content you should wait a little longer before adding this one to your monthly bill.