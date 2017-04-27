Papa Bear Down: O’Reilly Canned

In a shocking move, the Fox Network has thrown out an angry old man that has multiple sexual harassment allegations.

Wouldn’t it be nice if, in this instance only, Fox News ran America?

That’s right, Papa Bear, Bill O’Reilly is getting the boot.

O’Reilly has been a fixture of cable “news” since 1996.

At his very best, O’Reilly was a finger pointing, narcissistic demigod striking fear into his viewers who were mostly old. With a staggering median age of 72 years old according to an article from 2014, O’Reilly spoke to our grandparents. It is also worth noting his show was the number one cable news show that year and many years.

“Identify your true talents, then find out how to use them to make money,” O’Reilly said.

O’Reilly lived this. Sure, he made a ton of money but, he also made a mark on this country. He served to spread conservative ideals to a large group of people.

With flashing lights, borderline American Flag pornography and loud sounds we were taken, some forcefully, into “The No Spin Zone.” The “zone” is where only the truth came out, place where people took a break from him spinning all around in the other segments of his show.

O’Reilly spread the information he wanted to spread. O’Reilly made the news about what he wanted the news about. The world is scary, things have changed and we only have those with other ideas to blame. Instead of congressing, it was always someone else’s fault. Pulling at vague stories and evoking banal nationalism, O’Reilly played his part.

In the end, O’Reilly was canned. Taken down by the age-old mixture of libido and inappropriate actions gross men are willing to act out. He will be missed. No new segments of ridiculous shouting matches. No more crazy quotes. No more being forced to watch him at your grandparent’s house.

“We live in an age where truth really doesn’t matter anymore.”

In many ways, I agree with this. In an age of news channels run more like Sports Center and a lot of people gathering news from Twitter and Facebook, he may be right. With that being said, bye bye Papa Bear.