Otterdahl named Summit Outdoor Athlete of the Week

Third award this season, sixth career

NDSU Athletics | Photo Credit

NDSU thrower Trevor Otterdahl. Otterdahl was named Summit League Outdoor Athlete of the Week for the third time this season on Tuesday.

Bison thrower, Trevor Otterdahl, was named the Summit League Outdoor Athlete of the Week on Tuesday. This is Otterdahl’s third time being named the Summit League’s best this outdoor season.

Otterdahl, won the hammer throw with a new personal best throw of 217-9 (66.38m). That throw won him the event at the South Dakota Challenge in Vermillion, S.D. He is now No. 4 on the NDSU all-time list and currently sits at No. 28 in the event.

Also, at the Challenge, Otterdahl won the shot put with a throw of 61-01.50 (18.63m).

He has now won six athlete of the week awards in his Bison career.