Otterdahl named Summit League Indoor Athlete of the Year

Wins shot-put title in first outdoor event of the year

Bison Senior Trevor Otterdahl, who was named the Summit League’s Most Valuable Player for field events at the league’s championship in February, has now been voted the Summit League’s Indoor Athlete of the Year for 2021-22.

Otterdahl earned back-to-back first-team All-American honors with his second consecutive fifth place finish in the weight throw at the NCAA Indoor Championships this past March 11 in Birmingham, Ala. Otterdahl’s throw of 72-11.75 (22.24m) on his third of six throws was good for fifth. He also earned 18 points for the NDSU men’s team while winning the weight throw event and finishing second in the shot put at the Summit League Championships in Grand Forks on February 25 and 26.

Otterdahl is now the third Bison to be honored with the Summit League’s Indoor Athlete of the Year award joining his brother Payton (2019) and the second consecutive Bison athlete to be named following Alex Talley’s win in 2021.

Wins shot-put title in first outdoor event

NDSU Athletics | Photo Credit

NDSU Senior Trevor Otterdahl prepares to throw the shot-put at the Bison Cup in 2021.

Otterdahl, not missing a beat from his fifth place finish in the throwing event at the NCAA Indoor Championships just two weeks ago, won the shot-put event on Thursday at the Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, N.C., on the campus of North Carolina State University.

With a throw of 62-06.75 (19.07m), Otterdahl won the event and extended his previous outdoor shot put best by over two feet. He also moves into the No. 6 slot on NDSU’s all-time list in the event.

NDSU senior Kristoffer Thomsen finished second in the event with a toss of 62-05.25 (19.03m). Otterdahl and Thomsen currently occupy third and fourth, respectively, in NCAA Division I as the outdoor season is now underway.