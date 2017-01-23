One for the Books: 30-Degree Weather in January

According to this wonderful little app on my iPhone, we are in the middle of what most from North Dakota would consider a heat wave.

No, it isn’t above freezing at night. There is still frost on the windows of my car in the morning, and I still prefer hot coffee over iced. But the ice on the sidewalks is melting and the air doesn’t hurt my face after simply stepping onto the balcony.

Up here in good old Fargo, North Dakota, this weather is the kind of weather where even a light jacket can make you too warm on your fast paced walks across campus.

If you are from California or Arizona you may think I’m crazy for throwing on a sweatshirt and a headband to take a nice, long jog in weather like this, but that is how we do in North Dakota.

Like stated by instructor Kay Beckerman, “I thought my blood froze on the way into class on Friday, and now it feels like spring, all melty.”

Thirty-four degrees Fahrenheit may be just above freezing, but it feels like magic to me.

The good news doesn’t stop there. According to that same weather app and the wonderful folks who predict the weather at The Weather Channel, the heat wave will continue its glorious reign.

There may be some predicted snowfall, but the ever-wonderful 30-degree weather should stick with us.

Now that Christmas is over and spring break is around the corner, many of us who live up here in a place that seems colder than the tundra would be happy to see the snow go. In fact, if it doesn’t return until next holiday season, I don’t think anyone would complain.

Although we won’t see people hilariously falling flat on their ass like one of those overly dramatized cartoon characters due to excessive ice coverage as often, the increase in temperature will make up for the lost joy that witnesses experience from witnessing a scene like that.

Instead of all of you clumsy people entertaining us with a lack of ice walking experience, please instead feel free to tread through the puddles and thank the weather gods that you are no longer walking about campus with a bruised tailbone.