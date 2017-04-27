On Sexual Assault, Enough is Enough

Caitlin Martin, a junior studying psychology and a member of Kappa Delta sorority, represented Greek Life when speaking of the upcoming event, which encourages conversation and understanding about sexual assault.

Enough, a new organization within Greek Life, educates on sexual assault and violence through hard conversations and events.

So far, many of the Greek chapters have held informational or educational sessions, however much of the focus within the organization thus far is the upcoming event being hosted and getting a presence on campus is not only a priority, but necessary if they hope to engage the community in conversation.

Martin said the event is important to her, as a female, she has people in her life directly affected by sexual assault knows the impacts sexual assault can have not only on victims of sexual assault but also the people surrounding them.

“I think it happens way more than we realize and people need to know that they’re not alone if it does happen to them,” Martin said.

The group itself has members from sororities and fraternities alike.

Martin said the solidarity shown within the Greek chapters is something she enjoys seeing, especially in an area that is so hard to talk about like sexual assault.

Over $2,000 was raised during Greek Week to go to sexual assault awareness and prevention. Care packages were made for the YWCA as well, which intend to go to victims of sexual assault.

“I’m excited to see everybody come together for the same cause,” Martin said.

The event is at Benson Bunker Field House on Friday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. From 3 p.m. until 6 p.m., the event will pertain to organizations with informational booths about sexual assault and sexual assault prevention. The remaining time will consist of speakers talking about their sexual assault stories.

The event will include food and prizes, too.