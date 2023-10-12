Oktoberfest-ivities

The colder weather rings in two huge parts of our year. One, spooky season, and two, Oktoberfest. If you’ve never participated in anything related to Oktoberfest, you are reading this just in time to do so this year. Its history dates back to 1810: two weeks full of beer, activities, and memories to make with those around you.

First, let’s dive into the history of it. Oktoberfest is an annual festival held in Munich, Germany, held over a two-week period and ending on the first Sunday in October. It originally was held on October 12, 1810, in celebration of the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria, who later became King Louis I, to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen.

With the history laid out, let’s get into the bulk of this piece, and go over how you and your friends can participate in Oktoberfest this year and for many years to come.

1. Stein Holding Competition

Let’s break it down. A Stein Holding competition consists of a line of people holding out a mug full of beer with a straight arm and seeing who can hold it there the longest. The person who can hold it the longest and with the least amount of spillage wins! It’s way harder than it looks, so if you’re up for the challenge, give her a try!

2. Oktoberfest Trivia Challenge

Test your friends and family with all questions Oktoberfest related and see who knows the most about Oktoberfest!

3. Oktoberfest Costume Contest

Have everyone dress up in classic Bavarian attire and see who has the best costume!

4. Chili Cookoff

This is what my friends and I do, and it makes for a great night and some delicious food! If you want it to be more of a competition style, label the chilis by number and vote for your favorite without knowing who cooked it! Yum!

5. Gingerbread Making Contest or Making Paper Bavarian Hats

It’s a great opportunity to get the children involved and have just as much fun.

Spice up your October and throw your very first Oktoberfest next week! Feel free to extend your research as there are many ways and activities to celebrate Oktoberfest. I promise it’ll leave your group talking about it all year until the next one and is the most perfect excuse to gather your group together and have a great time!