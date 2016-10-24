No, Bob Dylan Does Deserve That Nobel

Forget that literature plaque — somebody in Oslo give Bob Dylan the Nobel Peace Prize, too. “Blowin’ in the Wind” is as pacific as Barack Obama and his drones.
Give Dylan the economics ones, as well. His critiques of capitalism have stuck with me longer than any of my 11th-grade econ lectures have.
Dylan, a Minnesota demigod and my personal lord and savior, received the Nobel Prize in literature last week, much to the loathing literati’s disdain.
“What Dylan does,” they say over jasmine tea, “isn’t literature. It’s lyricism. It’s songwriting. It’s music. It can be anything — just don’t call it literature.” Purists use their holey arguments to validate their arbitrary genres, diminishing Dylan’s work as some sort of sub-prose and faux-poetry.
Scoff.
To the haters, I throw the book at you.
Literature, as defined by the Oxford English Dictionary, is “written work valued for superior or lasting artistic merit.”
Definitions are only as definitive, though, as the prescriptivist determines them to be. When they get too loosey goosey, cantankerous critics lose their high-brow shit.
Thankfully, the Nobel committee saw past this pedantic philosophy and finally recognized Dylan “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition.”
I agree Dylan is different. He’s commercial (as are most authors) and primarily delivers his written work orally.
People get huffy over that last adverb. If he’s so into oral, they say, keep giving him Grammys.
Take a step back, Mr. Jones, and consider the bigger picture.
Alfred Nobel wouldn’t be too keen in this nitpicking. He established the prizes for those giving “the greatest benefit to mankind.” Pretty straightforward and uncontroversial.
Alas, controversy and critics will follow Dylan until his inevitable ascension into heaven.
“Critics have always been on my tail since day one,” he said at the 2015 MusiCares award ceremony. “Critics have said that I’ve made a career out of confounding expectations.”
“Really? Because that’s all I do? That’s how I think about it. Confounding expectations. Like I stay up late at night thinking about how to do it.”
While this debate is juicily joyous — it’s somehow put Alfred Nobel, literature and Bob Dylan into The Spectrum — perhaps we should all take a deep breath and recognize how futile these arguments are. Why should we care, especially since Dylan doesn’t care.
By press time, Dylan hadn’t publicly acknowledged the award.
Instead, let’s just marvel at the apparent imploding of artistic terminology and enjoy to the music.
Comment(4)
bob francais
dylan in the sixties , seventies , eighties , and on and on is amazing, his amazing way with words , like a how a beatles song like mr kite on sgt pepper takes you there with your imagination, dylan really takes you there with words, you could say that the beatles completed dylan or vice versa, the beatles sure had the tunes and musical ability to amaze with their simple sounding songs that were not simple at all. amazing arrangements of masterpieces of music that they made sound so natural and simple, in turn dylan was impressed by the beatles but he was on another level with his lyrics, put to music. Dylan could tell a story or just carry on with word mazes or straight at you truth. if you take away the music well there are still some amazing words alone , add the music then they become something else , how can people say Dylan does not deserve this award, there is no other modern day poet that is alive that influenced so so many people, writes, musicians , ect and people like me just an average joe that hated english in school but i loved dylan,,, so there,,, he is not a perfect person or did all his songs achieve greatness, but let me tell you this man is sure gifted and has something to say and usally said it better in a few words than most could say in volumes,, i am so lucky to have been alive to grow up with people like dylan , beatles , hendrix ect ect,, i think these artists will be remembered for hundreds of years to come, and with dylan not only do you get to read his great words bit he sings them tomyou, lets see dickens do that!!!!!! thankks bob , zimmi, mr song and dance man, long may you live and be forever young, sir
Ken Granholm
“Let’s overturn these tables, disconnect these cables, this place don’t make sense to me no more. Can you tell me what we’re waiting for Senor?”
Martin Zitter
“Restless Farewell”
Oh all the money that in my whole life I did spend
Be it mine right or wrongfully
I let it slip gladly to my friends
To tie up the time most forcefully
But the bottles are done
We’ve killed each one
And the table’s full and overflowed
And the corner sign
Says it’s closing time
So I’ll bid farewell and be down the road.
Oh ev’ry girl that ever I’ve touched
I did not do it harmfully
And ev’ry girl that even I’ve hurt
I did not do it knowin’ly
But to remain as friends we need the time
And make demands and stay behind
And since my feet are now fast
And point away from the past
I’ll bid farewell and be down the line.
Oh ev’ry foe that ever I faced
The cause was there before we came
And ev’ry cause that ever I fought
I fought it full without regret or shame
But the dark does die
As the curtain is drawn and somebody’s eyes
Must meet the dawn
And if I see the day
I’d only have to stay
So I’ll bid farewell in the night and be gone.
Oh ev’ry thought that’s strung a knot in my mind
I might go insane if it couldn’t be sprung
But it’s not to stand naked under unknowin’ eyes
It’s for myself and my friends my stories are sung
But the time ain’t tall
Yet on time you depend and no word is possessed
By no special friend
And though the line is cut
It ain’t quite the end
I’ll just bid farewell till we meet again.
Oh a false clock tries to tick out my time
To disgrace, distract, and bother me
And the dirt of gossip blows into my face
And the dust of rumors covers me
But if the arrow is straight
And the point is slick
It can pierce through dust no matter how thick
So I’ll make my stand
And remain as I am
And bid farewell and not give a damn.
~B. Dylan
To 2016, with Relative Indifference and a Holler for Hope - The Spectrum
[…] the day, the lingering feeling I felt was hope. And we need to keep chasing hope. As Bob Dylan, our Nobel-Prize winning writer of literature […]