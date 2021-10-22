NFL MVP update

Kyler leads the pack as Henry stakes his claim as most valuable non-quarterback in the league

Photo Courtesy | Wiki Commons

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are one of the hottest teams in the league.

We are six weeks through the NFL season and the Most Valuable Player candidates are starting to separate themselves from the pack. It is still a little early, however, to make a clear-cut list as there are some players on the bubble who can easily play themselves back into the race.

Some of those players are Justin Herbert, Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen. While all three of these quarterbacks are having good years and play on good teams, they have been slightly outplayed by the other players at the top.

1. Kyler Murray

Murray is the unquestioned leader of the MVP race at the moment as he has led the Cardinals to a 6-0 start to the season, making Arizona the lone undefeated team in the league. He is throwing for a career-high 290.2 yards per game, while also completing a career-high 73.8 percent of his passes. Murray is also on pace to throw a career-high in touchdown passes, as he has 14 through six games, while throwing just four interceptions.

2. Tom Brady

It should be illegal that Tom Brady is still playing at this level at age 44, but here we are. The GOAT currently leads the league in passing, with 2,064 yards. Tampa Bay is still humming along, with a 5-1 record, and Brady has a huge part to play in it. He has thrown 17 touchdowns to just three interceptions so far this season. If he can keep up this pace, it isn’t too hard to envision him surpassing Murray as the favorite in a few weeks.

3. Lamar Jackson

Jackson is coming off a down year where his stock seemed to be at an all-time low. Now, he has silenced his critics and has put a Ravens team that has been decimated by injuries on his back. He is throwing for a career-high 281 yards per game with nine touchdowns and five interceptions. While the touchdown-to-interception ratio isn’t great, his wide receivers have been in and out of the lineup all season long. Jackson is still the same game breaking threat in the run game, ranking seventh in the league in rush yards with 392. The most notable story of his performance so far is that he might have just made himself a lot more money. He is still waiting for a contract extension from the Ravens and could very well end up as the highest-paid quarterback in football when it’s all said and done.

4. Derrick Henry

Words can’t really describe how dominant this three-year run has been for Henry. With the Titans passing game struggling to takeoff, Henry has once again shouldered the load for Tennessee. He leads the league in rushing with 783 yards, 260 more yards than second place Nick Chubb. Henry also leads the league in rushing touchdowns with 10, five more than than the six-way tie for second. Each year analysts say that Henry’s body can’t take another 300-carry season, but he has shown so far that he isn’t human.

5. Dak Prescott

It’s amazing that Dak is on this list as he shattered his ankle just a season ago. However, he hasn’t missed a beat and is engineering one of the league’s most potent offenses. Prescott ranks fifth in passing, with 1,813 yards, while throwing 16 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Even though he has the Comeback Player of the Year award all but locked up, it would be truly amazing if he won the MVP along with it.