NFL midway point: MVP Race

AP/Elaine Thompson|Photo Courtesy

Russ lost ground to Mahomes after seven turnovers in the last three weeks

Mahomes overtakes Russ as the MVP favorite

With the NFL season just over halfway to the finish line, the MVP race is starting to heat up. The favorites are starting to separate themselves from the pack, and with the season winding down, time is running out for players to make their cases.

5. Tom Brady

Brady would probably find himself a little higher on the list if it weren’t for his awful performance in week nine against the Saints. However, he has given the Bucs a much-needed jolt and has them squarely in the playoff race. He is averaging 266.4 yards passing a game, along with 20 touchdown passes. Unfortunately, he has already thrown seven interceptions, just one less than he had all of last season.

4. Kyler Murray

Murray has been the leader of a potent Cardinals offense, where he is dangerous with both his arm and his legs. Most people thought Arizona was a year away from contending, however, at 5-3 the Cardinals are looking like a playoff team. He is averaging 266.3 yards per game passing and has 16 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. Although, he is also adding 67.9 rushing yards per game and has eight rushing touchdowns as well. He has also made history this season, as he is the first player in league history to pass for 2,000 yards and rush for 500 yards through eight games.

3. Aaron Rodgers

This is where the candidates start to separate themselves from the rest of the pack. Rodgers has had a great season, averaging 281.6 passing yards per game while throwing 24 touchdowns and just two interceptions. Through nine weeks, he leads the NFL in passer rating (117.5) and QBR (87.6). Rodgers has done a great job bouncing back from a poor outing against Tampa Bay, as he has thrown 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions in the three games since.

2. Russell Wilson

Wilson saw his time as the MVP favorite vanish this past week after a poor performance against the Bills. He has still had a tremendous season, however, averaging 317.6 passing yards per game to go along with a league-leading 28 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. While the Seahawks are 6-2 thanks to Wilson’s brilliance (and no thanks to their defense), he has committed seven turnovers over his last three games, allowing the new MVP favorite to not only close the gap but take the lead.

1. Patrick Mahomes

It feels like Mahomes has snuck up on us this year as we have all just become used to his greatness. He is averaging 298.6 passing yards per game while throwing 25 touchdowns and just one interception. Week nine saw Mahomes throw his 100th touchdown pass, breaking Dan Marino’s record for the fewest games needed to reach the milestone with 40. He ranks second in the league in passing touchdowns (25), second in passing yards (2,687) and third in passer rating (115.9) this season. With the Chiefs sitting at 8-1, it’s hard not to consider them the Super Bowl favorites at this point.