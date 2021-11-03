NFL injury update after brutal week eight

Titans lose Henry for the season, while Prescott eyes week nine return

Photo Courtesy | Wiki Commons

Danielle Hunter suffered his second season ending injury in as many years on Sunday.

In the past few weeks in the NFL, we have seen some star players go down with some serious injuries. Most of which could totally eliminate a chance at a deep playoff run for their team. Some of these players have a chance to return later in this season, and some have already been ruled out for the rest of the year. So, let’s look at the players and their injuries and how it’s going to affect their team.

Dak Prescott

This one is not as serious as a few of the others on this list, but when a star quarterback sits for a game that has some important playoff seeding implications, then this injury is deemed important. Cooper Rush is the backup for Prescott, where he was able to get the team to 6-1 by beating the Minnesota Vikings. But given that Prescott was given an extra week to recover, I would expect him to play next week.

Jameis Winston

This is one of the more serious ones on this list. In Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, the Saints quarterback suffered a torn ACL in the second quarter where he was replaced by backup Trevor Siemian. He was on pace for a productive season after replacing Hall of Famer Drew Brees at the beginning of the year, throwing for 14 touchdowns and only 3 interceptions. This injury could easily bump the Saints out of playoff contention later in the year.

Derrick Henry

Just say goodbye to the Titans this year. Derrick Henry was playing at a level where he was contending for an MVP. But with him going down with a foot injury that requires surgery, you can count him out for at least 6-10 weeks, and with him being such a big part of their offense, I expect the Titans to struggle. Hopefully recently signed Adrian Peterson can revert to his old self, as he is expected to get some time with Henry out.

Danielle Hunter

This is another season-ending injury that is going to have a negative impact on his team. On Sunday night against the Cowboys, Hunter suffered a torn pec that is going to require surgery to repair. With Hunter having six sacks on the year, this is going to clearly negatively affect this Vikings defensive line that has played so well on the pass rush this year.

Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson’s injury is an injury I wouldn’t be too worried about. He went down with a knee injury in week seven but this team’s playoff hopes are already trashed and it’s not like Wilson was lighting it up on the field. He was arguable doing just the opposite with nine interceptions on the season. Wilson is going to make a full recovery and is planning to return in week 10, but until then, backup quarterback Mike White is going to be in Wilson’s spot.