NFL conference championship picks

We just got to see one of the greatest divisional rounds in NFL history. We saw three game-winning walk-off field goals, and we saw the Bills versus Chiefs game go into overtime. I will talk about that game more after I touch on the other games. Let’s first look at the Bengals versus Titans. Joe Burrow was sacked nine times in this game, and still found a way to get his team in a position to win the game on a last-second field goal. And of course, the Logan Wilson interception helped to fuel the fire that was the Bengals. The second game that was played last weekend was the 49ers versus the Packers. This game was just messy. This was a game where only one offensive touchdown was scored, and it was by the team that lost. And now the 49ers find themselves having a chance to advance to the Superbowl.

The third game that was played last weekend was the Rams versus Buccaneers. Tom Brady almost had another comeback that would have been on the same level as his 28-3 comeback in the Super Bowl against the Falcons. They found themselves losing big as the game was ticking away until the Bucs decided they wanted to play football again. Then with under a minute left in the game, the Bucs tie the game up. I thought this game was headed into overtime. Until the triple crown receiver was left wide open in the deep middle of the field to set up a game-winner. The Rams end up winning this thriller and now Tom Brady is contemplating retirement.

This last game is one for the ages. I mean wow. This game was one of the best football games that I have ever watched. Josh Allen versus Patrick Mahomes is going to be fun for so many years. I wish I could explain every detail of the game in this article, but it would be way too long, and I still have to tell you who I think is Super Bowl-bound. But I encourage you to find a way to watch it, even just the last three minutes of regulation and overtime. You would see four lead changes in those three minutes and Gabriel Davis notch his 3rd and 4th touchdown of the game while also grabbing up 200 yards in the process. You would see a 13-second game-tying drive to send the game to overtime, and you would see Patrick Mahomes lead the Chiefs down the field in overtime for the win. And most of that is within two minutes. This game was nuts, but now let’s take a look at who has a chance to go to the Superbowl out of the 4 winners here.

#4 Bengals @ #2 Chiefs – Sunday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m.

Most of the world wants the Bengals to win here. Unless you are a Chiefs fan, you want to see how far Joe Burrow can lead this young talented Bengals team in the postseason. But after what I saw from the Chiefs Sunday night, I don’t think it is likely for the Bengals to move on. Patrick Mahomes was built for moments like these, and I don’t think we will see this one slip through his fingers. I think in this game we will see a 10-point win by the Chiefs.

#6 49ers @ #4 Rams – Sunday, Jan. 30 5:30 p.m.

The 49ers just keep proving me wrong. But that is not going to stop me from betting against them. I think that the Rams will take this one easily. I think their defense is going to be ready for what the 49ers throw their way, and I think Stafford, Cupp, Odell, and even Cam Akers are going to have very good days against this 49ers team. So again, 49ers fans, I think that this is where your playoff run ends.