NFL coaching carousel

Wiki All-pro Reels|Photo Courtesy

Doug Pederson is officially out in Philly. Is Carson Wentz next?

Almost a fourth of the league will have a new head coach next season

While most NFL teams are either in the playoffs or preparing for next season, a few organizations have begun the process of moving on from their head coaches in search of a new leader. With the Philadelphia Eagles parting ways with Doug Pederson early this week, there are now seven head-coaching openings available.

Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons fired Dan Quinn after an 0-5 start to the season, while also firing general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Quinn was in his sixth season with the Falcons and posted a record of 43-42 while reaching the Super Bowl once. While the traditional approach is usually hiring a general manager first and the head coach second, owner Arthur Blank added that it could be out of sequence this go-around. Early reports indicate that Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady is the favorite for the job.

Detroit Lions

Like Atlanta, the Lions cleaned house this offseason, firing both head coach Mike Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn. Since taking over, Patricia was 13-29-1 in his Lions tenure. Detroit seems to have their sights set on Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds as their next GM. Meanwhile, 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Salah appears to be the favorite to become the next Lions head coach.

Houston Texans

Houston also saw themselves clean house this season as Bill O’Brien was fired after an 0-4 start to the season. O’Brien had taken over as general manager for the Texans last January and made arguably the worst trade in recent history, trading Deandre Hopkins for David Johnson, a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick. The Texans have already hired a general manager in former Patriots executive Nick Caserio. While there isn’t a favorite for the job at the moment, quarterback Deshaun Watson is unhappy with how the process has gone. Until recently, Houston had ignored Watson’s request to interview Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. The Texans have finally requested Bieniemy for an interview, however, it may be too little too late. This is because of the league’s anti-tampering policy, as the initial interview closed on Sunday. This means that the Texans aren’t permitted to interview Bieniemy until the Chiefs lose in the playoffs or after the Super Bowl.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville, like many others on this list, cleaned house firing both head coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell. The Jags have one of the more enticing jobs available, as whoever gets the job will get the honor of coaching Trevor Lawrence. Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer is considered the heavy favorite for the job as he has already met a couple of times with Jags ownership.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers parted ways with head coach Anthony Lynn after four seasons with the team. Lynn ends his Chargers career with a 33-31 regular-season record. While the Chargers have interviewed a multitude of candidates, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith appear to be the favorites. Daboll has been viewed as the clear favorite to many because of his relationship with Chargers general manager Tom Telesco.

New York Jets

The Adam Gase era has finally come to an end in New York. Gase will see his tenure bring more memes than on-field wins to the Jets franchise. Incredibly, Gase will be hated more by Jets fans for actually winning games than losing them as two late-season wins saw the Jets lose out of the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes. The Jets are currently bringing in Robert Salah for a second interview making him the leading candidate. However, they are expected to bring in other candidates for a second interview as well.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles elected to move on from head coach Doug Pederson after a disappointing season. After five seasons with the team, Pederson had a 46-39-1 record along with a Super Bowl victory. While not much news has come out among candidates for the job, it appears the Eagles are interested in Robert Salah, Arthur Smith and Chiefs quarterback coach Mike Kafka.