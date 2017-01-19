New Way to Park and Pay

North Dakota State parking and transportation services has rolled out a new app for NDSU students.

The app, known as Passport Parking, offers a new way to pay for parking. Users can open an app in their smart phone or tablet that will allow them to pay for parking.

Payment through the app will be entirely electronic, mitigating the need to carry dollars and quarters to pay for parking.

To pay to park in a lot, users will enter the lot’s zone number and parking space they wish to park in. From there, they choose how long they wish to stay in the lot.

Passport Parking allows users to track how long their vehicle has been parked at a meter on campus and also allows users to know the time remaining from their metered car.

Parking sessions can also be extended through the app’s software.

NDSU pay lots that will be accessible through Passport Parking are the Memorial Union lot, the Visitor Lot, the lot at the Wallman Wellness Center and the T2 lot.

Unveiled on Jan. 10, the app is available through both the App Store on iOS and through the Google Play Store on Android devices.

To find the app through both mobile marketplaces, search for Passport Parking.

Users of the app agree to abide by all zone signage on restrictions and rules.

