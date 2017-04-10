New Slang, New Songs, Same Bands

On Tuesday, the Bluestem Center for the Arts in Moorhead, Minnesota, announced their 2017 summer concert series line-up.

Topping off the event on May 21 is the band The Shins, who started off their music career with a bang with the 2001 hit “New Slang.”

Following The Shins is the big band, showtunes and jazz singer Tony Bennett, who, in recent years, has been accompanying pop star Lady Gaga. Tony Bennett will be performing at Bluestem on June 1.

On June 17, rock groups Everclear, Fastball and Vertical Horizon will take the Bluestem Amphitheater Stage.

Fargo-based singer and guitarist Jonny Lang and his guest Billy Guy will perform on June 18.

Then the concert series takes a brief hiatus. For three weeks in July, the Trollwood Performing Arts School will be performing their 2017 mainstage musical, Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Trollwood is located at the Bluestem and has been a staple in the community since their debut in 1978 with the musical, “The Wizard of Oz.”

Pop Evil and a to-be-announced guest will be the first to continue the summer series after Trollwood’s performance.

Following Pop Evil will be rock legends Pat Benatar with Neil Giraldo and Rick Springfield. Pat Benatar’s major hits include “We Belong,” “Heartbreaker” and “Hit Me With Your Best Shot.” Meanwhile, Rick Springfield is the singer behind the 1981 hit, “Jessie’s Girl.”

The Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra takes the stage next when their 2017 Symphony Rocks concert takes place on Aug. 17. This year, the F-M symphony’s concert is entitled “Let’s Go Crazy: Legends of Rock.” The symphony will be performing music by the deceased music legends Prince, David Bowie and Leonard Cohen. They will also have a musical tribute to the past actress, Carrie Fisher.

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, whose music repertoire includes “December, 1963” and “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” will perform on August 29, followed by the return of Bonnie Raitt to Fargo.

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit will perform on September 5, then country artist Kenny Rogers will take the stage as a stop on his farewell tour with guest, Linda Davis, on Sept. 21.

Modest Mouse, the indie rock band known for their 2004 hit “Float On,” will return to Fargo on Sept. 26.

Finally, closing the summer concert series will be the alternative rock band The Pixies, who will be making their debut local appearance on Oct. 12.

“You can tell there’s love for this venue that a couple of these acts want to come back,” Jade Nielson, the present of Jade Presents (that puts on the Bluestem Summer Concert Series) said in an interview with “The Forum.”

Tickets are currently on sale for The Shins, Tony Bennett, Jonny Lang and Buddy Guy and Everclear. To purchase tickets for these shows, visit the Jade Presents website, jadepresents.com.

For more information about each band and the Bluestem Summer Concert Series, visit the Bluestem Amphitheater website, bluestemamphitheater.org, or call (866) 300-8300.

FULL LINEUP:

The Shins | May 21

Tony Bennett | June 1

Everclear, Vertical Horizon & Fastball | June 17

Jonny Lang & Buddy Guy | June 18

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” Trollwood Performing Arts School | July 14, 15, 18-22, 25-29

Pop Evil & TBA guest | Aug. 6

Pat Benatar with Neil Giraldo & Rick Springfield | Aug. 9

Symphony Rocks, Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra | Aug. 17

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons | Aug. 29

Bonnie Raitt & The Indigo Girls | Sept. 1

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit | Sept. 5

Kenny Rogers & Linda Davis | Sept. 21

Modest Mouse | Sept. 26

The Pixies | Oct. 12