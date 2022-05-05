NDSU’s Nate Deziel wins Summit League Golf Championship

Scores championship record 203 (-13), team finishes 2nd

NDSU Athletics | Photo Credit

NDSU golfer Nate Deziel hits an approach shot at Sand Creek Station Golf Course en route to a championship record -13 to win the Summit League Individual Championship.

Nate Deziel, who missed the fall golf season while recovering from knee surgery, shot a championship record score of 203 (-13) to win the 2021-22 Summit League Championship at Sand Creek Station Golf Course in Newton, Kan. Deziel, the first Bison golfer to win the Individual Championship, was one of only two golfers to shoot two rounds in the sixties and nearly made it all three with his final round 70. Deziel won by five strokes over the runner-up, Carson Griggs, of Denver University, who shot 208 (-8). Deziel paced the Bison to a runner-up finish in the team portion of the tournament with a score of 851 (-13), one stroke behind league champion Denver (850, -14).

Diezel, a junior from East Grand Forks, Minn., started his tournament with a bang shooting a seven-under 65 to open the event and followed that up on Day 2 with a four-under 68 in the second round. He kept the momentum going in the final round shooting a two-under 70 to close out the tournament with the tournament record for total strokes, previously held by Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis’ Michael Davan who shot 205 in 2012.

Deziel had thirteen birdies, nine of which were on par-five holes. He led the tournament field on the long par-five holes averaging 4.25 strokes per hole.

The Bison, who led the team event after Day 1, finished one stroke behind Denver. NDSU opened up the tournament leading the competition by five shots after a 12-under 276 in the first round. The Bison then finished the second round with a one-over 289. NDSU closed out the tournament with a two-under 286 in the final round, which tied for the best team round of the day. The runner-up finish is the best for the Herd since their championship season in 2018.

Nate Adams and Brock Winter both tied for 12th shooting a one-over 217 in the tournament. The pair started off the tournament well shooting three-under 69s but couldn’t stay under par for the rest of the event. Adams finished his event with a one-over 73 and Winter stayed even shooting a 72 in the final round.

Ian Simonich tied for 22nd after shooting a five-over 221 in the tournament. He had his best round of the tournament in the first round when he shot a one-over 73. Simonich finished with a pair of two-over 74s in the final two rounds.

Jack Johnson tied for 28th after bouncing back from a rough start shooting 82 (+10) in the first round. He shot an even 72 in the second and then carded his best round of the tournament in the final round with a one-under 71.

The Bison will end their season with a lot to work with for next year. Adams, Deziel, Johnson, Simonich and Winter all return for the Bison. The team had a lot of success throughout the year including wins at the Dove Mountain Intercollegiate, the Stampede at the Creek, a tie for first at the Zach Johnson Invitational, and some dual events wins against the UND Fighting Hawks.

Brock Winter and Jack Johnson named to All-Summit League Teams

Brock Winter and Jack Johnson were named to the All-Summit League Team in men’s golf last week. The sophomores played in all 28 rounds the Bison played in the regular season. The pair were named along with eight other golfers from around the league.

Winter, who was named All-Summit League’s first team in conference play, had 11 rounds and six events in which he was under par. He also won the Stampede at the Creek with a seven-under 209. Winter’s performance also helped the Bison to a first-place finish in the tournament. He had two Summit League Player of the Week awards throughout the 2021-22 season.

Jack Johnson was named to the All-Summit League’s second team after his tremendous season with the Green and Gold. Johnson had his best performance in a dual match against UND, where Johnson shot a six-under 66 in the fall at the Fargo Country Club. His performance helped the Bison to a ten-stroke victory over the Fighting Hawks.