NDSU wrestlers drop conference final at SDSU

The North Dakota State University wrestling team was soundly beaten in their Big 12 conference final by the South Dakota State University Jackrabbits 32-3. The Jacks (13-4, 5-2 Big 12), ranked No. 25 in the nation, won all but one of the matches in the dual held at Frost Arena.

The Bison (10-4, 4-4 Big 12) had their opportunities in some of the matches as two matches went to overtime but could not pull out victories. Losing the first four matches, the Herd fell behind 13-0. At 149, NDSU’s Gaven Sax appeared to have victory in hand at 6-4 with 14 seconds left in the match and Sax also had a point in riding time in his pocket. But SDSU’s Daniel Kimball quickly took down Sax and turned him for a two-point near fall to snatch victory from Sax at 8-7.

At 165, the Bison’s Luke Weber’s match was the first one to go to OT. Tied at 2-2, Weber worked the Jackrabbits Tanner Cook hard, but could not take him down. Near the end of the overtime period, Cook got Weber down and turned him for a four-point near fall to win 8-2.

The Jackrabbits heavyweight, A.J. Nevills outlasted NDSU’s Brandon Metz for a 3-2 overtime win. Tied at two apiece after regulation and the first overtime period, Nevills escaped from Metz in the first half of the tiebreaker, then rode Metz out in the second half to secure the win.

D.J. Parker, NDSU’s 184-pounder surrendered a takedown to SDSU’s Cade King with under 30 seconds left in the third period to fall 5-4.

The lone win for the Herd was NDSU’s, Jared Franek. Franek ranked sixth in the country at 157, won by decision over the Jackrabbits Kenny O’Neil 10-3.

The Bison will now turn their attention to the Big 12 Conference championships on March 5 and 6 in Tulsa, Okla., at BOK Center.