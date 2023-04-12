NDSU women’s golfers finish second in Nebraska

Monty finishes in second with a career-low 220

The North Dakota State University women’s golf team, spurred by a season-low team round of 287, finished in second place at the Stampede at the Creek on Tuesday afternoon at Indian Creek Golf Course in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Bison, who carded rounds of 302-287-303 for an 892 total, finished two strokes behind the tournament winner Creighton, who shot 293-295-302 for an 890. The South Dakota Coyotes finished behind the Bison with a 906 total to round out the top three in the nine-team tournament.

Catherine Monty led the way for the Herd with a runner-up finish after rounds of 74-72-74 for a score of 220, just one stroke behind the medalist, Creighton’s Katherine Lemke, who carded a 219. This was Monty’s second top-three finish of the season and her total of 220 is a career low. The second-round 72 also ties her career-low score for a single round after posting 10 pars and three birdies.

Jo Baranczyk (78-70-75–223) earned her third top-five finish of the season finishing tied for fourth place. She tied a career-low 70 in round two and totaled 12 pars with four birdies.

Madi Hicks (76-70-81–227) and Elise Hoven (77-75-75–227) finished tied for 10th place. Maddie Herzog (75-82-81–238) came in tied for 38th place, while Leah Skaar (80-82-79–241) closed out the group tied for 46th place.

The women are now idle until the Summit League Golf Championships to be played at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course in Lincoln, Neb., on April 23rd – 25th.