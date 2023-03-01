NDSU women’s golf opens season with 5th place finish in AZ

Bison bounce back strong after poor opening round

Led by Madi Hicks and Leah Skaar, the North Dakota State University women’s golf team opened the spring portion of their 2022-23 season with a fifth-place finish at the 17-team Grand Canyon Invitational in Phoenix, Ariz. Bouncing back from an opening-round 17-over par 301, the Herd followed up with rounds of 291 and 287 to finish at 879 (+27). The 879 was good enough for a three-way tie with Seattle and the University of Texas–El Paso. The tournament was played on the Grand Canyon University Golf Course, a 7,269-yard, par 71 facility.

Hicks, the left-hander from Victoria, Minn., carded back-to-back even par 71s after an opening round of 76 (+5). That 218 put Hicks into a tie for 17th place. Skaar finished tied in 19th place just one stroke behind Hicks at 219 (74-73-72).

NDSU golfer Madi Hicks tees off in action last fall. Hicks and the Bison women finished 5th in their spring season debut this week in Phoenix. Photo Courtesy | Zach Lucy – NDSU Athletics

The Bison, playing on grass in their first competition of the spring season, struggled in the first round as a team. Skaar and Elise Hoven matched each other with three-over 74s in the opening round. However, the women came back well, playing the next eight individual rounds at a +13 pace, an average of 72.6 on the par 71 layout.

The Bison set several personal lows in the tournament as well. Placing for the Bison was Hoven (74-75-71–220) who notched a career-best 54-hole total of 220 to finish tied for 26th place. Jo Baranczyk (77-72-76–225) tied a career-low 225 to come in tied for 46th place. Catherine Monty (79-76-73–228) closed out the group tied for 58th place.

Cora Larson (74-75-72–221), who competed as an individual, notched a season-low 221 to finish tied for 32nd place.

Next up for the Bison is a trip to Utah and the Pizza Hut Lady Thunderbird Invitational on March 9-11 at the Sunbrook Golf Course in St. George.