NDSU women’s golf finish fourth in Utah

The North Dakota State University women’s golf team finished fourth in an 18-team field this weekend at the Pizza Hut Lady Thunderbird Invitational at Sunbrook Golf Course in St. George, Utah. Leading the Bison with a one over par 217 was sophomore Jo Baranczyk. The 217 was good enough for second place in the individual competition, just five strokes behind the medalist, California-Baptist’s Samantha Dizon.

NDSU sophomore Jo Baranczyk lines up a putt last fall in the NDSU Invitational at Oxbow Country Club in Oxbow, N.D. Baranczyk finished in second place this weekend in a tournament at St. George, Utah.

Photo Courtesy | Zach Lucy – NDSU Athletics

For the Bison, competing in their second tournament of the spring season, it was a good all-around performance. On a course where there were only 10 rounds under par of the 240 rounds played over the three-day event, the Bison had one of them (Baranczyk), but also had stayed close to the field with five other rounds of even par on the par 72 course at Sunbrook. The average score for the field over the three rounds was 77.6.

Leah Skaar was the next-highest finisher for the Bison with her score of 226 (73-77-76). This was good for a tie in 22nd place. Next, Madi Hicks and Elise Hoven tied with each other and three others in 33rd. Hoven had rounds of 73-76-80 while Hicks shot 74-78-77 for 229.

Dizon’s Cal-Baptist squad tied for the team championship with the University of Wyoming with a score of 885 (+21).

Other NDSU finishers were Catherine Monty (83-80-72-235), who closed out the group coming in tied for 59th place. Maddie Herzog (80-77-79-236) carded a season-low 236 to finish tied for 63rd place. Cora Larson (81-77-82-240) came in tied for 76th place and Ava Wallerich (82-82-81-245) finished tied for 84th place.

The Bison women will next take to the course in Sedona, Ariz., in the Northern Arizona Red Rocks Invitational at the Oakcreek Country Club next weekend. NDSU had a tenth-place finish at the event a year ago with current senior Maddie Herzog finishing as the top Bison with a six over par 222.