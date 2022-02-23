NDSU women fall on the road

WBB vs. Oral Roberts

Heaven Hamling had a game-high 24 points, but the North Dakota State women’s basketball team fell to Oral Roberts, 68-64, at Mabee Center on Thursday night.

NDSU (10-16, 6-10 Summit) rallied back from a seven-point deficit at halftime to tie the game at 49-49 when Hamling hit her third three of the night with 8:51 remaining. Both teams traded scores until the Bison took a three-point lead, 64-61 after Reneya Hopkins hit a pair of free throws with 2:26 left. The Golden Eagles (14-12, 9-6 Summit) scored seven consecutive points in the closing 2:20 of the game to win 68-64.

With a game-high 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting from the field and 4-of-10 from three, Hamling recorded her fourth 20-point game of the season. Over 38 minutes of play, she added six rebounds, four assists and one steal to her stat sheet. Emily Dietz scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds, scoring double digits for three straight games. Hopkins scored 10 points for the third straight game, putting her in double figures.

NDSU had a field-goal percentage of 37.9% (22-58) and a three-point percentage of 30.4% (7-23). The Bison also grabbed 34 rebounds, with Ryan Cobbins leading the team with seven.

Kansas City

On Saturday afternoon at Swinney Center, the North Dakota State women’s basketball team was defeated by Kansas City, 76-67.

Ryan Cobbins led the Bison (10-17, 6-11 Summit) with a team-high 18 points and five rebounds on 7-of-15 shooting from the field. Heaven Hamling scored 16 points, collected six rebounds and had one steal. With 12 points and 5-of-5 free-throw shooting, Reneya Hopkins scored in double figures for the fourth straight game. She also had a career-high seven assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block to go along with her seven assists. Emily Dietz had five rebounds and played in her 129th game for NDSU, moving her into first place on the school’s all-time games played record.

Following a jumper from Cobbins at the 3:19 mark of the third quarter, NDSU came back to tie the game, 49-49, after falling behind by as much as 10 points in the first half. With 36 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Roos (22-5, 12-4 Summit) quietly increased their lead back to 10, 72-62. In the fourth quarter, Kansas City made 12-of-15 free throws to win 76-67.

At 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, NDSU will host North Dakota (15-13, 9-8 Summit) to close the regular season at Scheels Center.