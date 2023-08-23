NDSU Welcomes New Students for 2023

North Dakota State University (NDSU) is poised to extend a warm welcome to incoming and returning students through an invigorating Move-In Experience and Welcome Week, scheduled from Aug. 19 to Sept. 17. A diverse array of events, activities and workshops have been meticulously organized by the university to facilitate a seamless transition into campus life and optimize students’ NDSU experience.

The Move-In Experience began on Aug. 19. Students are advised to access comprehensive move-in information, event details and available services via the NDSU Residence Life website. This exciting period will witness the campus buzzing with enthusiasm as students settle into their new residences, marking the onset of their academic pursuits.

The ensuing week unfolds with a series of captivating activities and prospects designed to facilitate student connections, explorations and engagement within the new community. Spanning from spiritual engagement opportunities to affinity dinners, the schedule caters to a wide spectrum of interests. Highlights encompass Welcome Week Group Meetings, the Transfer Student Welcome Evening, Late Night at Caribou Coffee, Saturday Night Live and an assortment of gatherings tailored to foster unity and camaraderie.

Academic College Meetings on August 21 offered students the chance to delve into academic resources and connect with fellow college peers. Following these meetings, the NDSU community collectively participated in the symbolic tradition of walking through the historic university gates, emblematic of new members integrating into campus life.

The technologically-inclined can explore essential tech tools at the ITS Pop-Up: Get Started with Blackboard and Other Technology at NDSU. Academic success resources will also be available to equip students with the necessary tools to excel academically.

Throughout the week, an array of activities awaits, encompassing career and advising center sessions, relaxation stations, campus exploration and engaging events such as the IFC Casino Night and Canvas Paint Night.

As Welcome Week draws to a close, students can engage in the Island Park Show, ND Renaissance Faire and a myriad of community events.

NDSU remains steadfast in its commitment to offering a vibrant and stimulating start to the new academic year. Students are encouraged to consult the myNDSU events page for the latest updates and to fully immerse themselves in the university experience.

For comprehensive insights into Welcome Week and additional campus events, students are encouraged to visit the myNDSU website or explore the Fargo-Moorhead community events calendar.