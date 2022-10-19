NDSU volleyball conquers Pioneers but stumbles to Mavericks

The Bison earn their first win in Denver since 2013

NDSU @ Denver

The North Dakota State volleyball team blew out Denver, 3-0, last Thursday by the following scores, 25-11, 27-25 and 26-24.

To start off the match, the Bison (13-6, 6-1 Summit) led off with an 8-3 advantage against the Pioneers (11-8, 5-3 Summit) and kept rolling until winning the set at 25-11. Taylor Quan assisted the win with her back-to-back service aces.

The two teams accumulated 14 tie scores and three lead changes in the second set. After a scare with a Denver lead at 23-20, the Bison came back to tie the score up at 24-24. With two straight points following a service error and kill from Syra Tanchin, NDSU took the set, 27-25.

Similar to the second set, the third set came to a 24-24 tie. NDSU forced two consecutive points to win the set, 26-24, and the match, 3-0.

Ali Hinze had a match-high 17 kills along with the addition of seven digs, 3 blocks and one assist to her stat line. Kelley Johnson achieved a team-best 35 assists and Logan O’Brien managed a match-high 18 digs. The team also earned the honor of defeating Denver for the first time in 13 years.

The Bison took their victory, then headed to Omaha.

NDSU @ Omaha

The NDSU volleyball team lost to Omaha, 3-1, on Saturday afternoon at Baxter Arena.

The Bison (13-7, 6-2 Summit) lost the first two sets but came back in the third to take the set 25-23 against the Mavericks (12-7, 7-2 Summit).

Going into the fourth set, NDSU opened with a 6-2 lead after a kill from Allison Scheiwiller. Omaha caught back up, 9-8, and the two teams traded points until the Bison gained the lead, 23-21. The Mavericks regained the lead once again and were able to win the set 25-23, and the match 3-1.

Kelley Johnson registered a double-double with a match-high 44 assists and 11 digs, and Ali Hinze also achieved her ninth double-double of the season with 21 digs and 12 kills. Syra Tanchin connected on a team-high 14 kills while Logan O’Brien led the way on the defensive side totaling a match-high 24 digs.

NDSU returns home to play Western Illinois University on Thursday, October 20th followed by a match against St. Thomas University on Saturday the 22nd. First serve is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Friday and 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. Student tickets are still available at GoBison.com/Student.