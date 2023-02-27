NDSU track & field wraps up indoor season at Summit League Tournament

Women bring home second and men finish third

This past weekend, the North Dakota State University men’s and women’s track & field teams wrapped up their indoor season at the Summit League Championships held at the DakotaDome in Vermillion, S.D. The women, who finished in second behind South Dakota in the team standings, won four events to lead them to a team total of 166 points. The Coyotes won the indoor title with 214. It was their second consecutive league championship.

Meanwhile, the men, who scored 144.5 points, finished in third behind the Coyotes, who won the event with 179.5 points and South Dakota State who collected 161.5 team points. The Bison men won three events over the two-day event.

Highlighting the women’s performances was, once again, Grace Emineth. Emineth finished the indoor season unbeaten winning all seven events she competed in. Emineth’s jump of 19-08.75 (6.01m) was enough to bring the event into the Herd’s win column.

The women’s distance medley relay team consisting of Aleah Miller, Sofia Naranjo Mata, Brita Birkeland and Grace Link won the relay crown in a meet record 11:49.32.

On Sunday, the Bison women added two more event wins. Bison senior Jodi Lipp claimed her third Summit League crown in the indoor triple jump, winning with a mark of 40-04.75 (12.31m). She led a Bison sweep of the top four places in the event. The Bison women finished 1-2-3-4 in the triple jump, with all three behind Lipp’s title registering new indoor personal-best marks. Senior Jenna Parent took second at 40-01.50 (12.23m), Grace Emineth took third at 40-01.25 (12.22m), and Daejha Moss was fourth at 39-04.50 (12.00m).

Senior hurdler Terezia Bolibruch ran a meet record and facility record of 8.32 to win the 60m hurdles title – the second-fastest time in school history.

On the men’s side, Josh Samyn, Isaac Huntington, Jacob Rodin and Hunter Klimek teamed up to win the conference title in the distance medley, finishing in 10:09.61.

Senior Jacob Rodin captured the second Summit League indoor 800m title of his career in 1:50.30. NDSU’s Josh Knutson, Jacob Levin, and Cullen Curl joined Rodin to win the 4x400m relay title in 3:16.16.

Both teams will now rest up for three weeks in preparation for the beginning of the outdoor season. On March 17th and 18th, both teams travel to Tampa, Fla. to participate in the University of South Florida Bulls Invitational.