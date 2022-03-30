NDSU softball drops Summit League opener

The North Dakota State softball team opened the Summit League portion of their schedule last weekend dropping a series against the South Dakota Coyotes splitting Saturday’s doubleheader and losing in Sunday’s rubber game.

In game one on Saturday, the Bison lost in walk-off fashion, 5-4.

The Bison offense would get off to a quick start with two runs in the top of the first as Camryn Maykut hit a two-run home run, her fourth of the season to give NDSU the early lead.

South Dakota would respond with a run in the bottom of the inning and would end up tying the game 2-2 in the second inning.

The Herd would take back the lead in the third after Skylar Padgett scored on a ball in play by Molly Gates. Then Maykut would pick up her third RBI of the game with an RBI single to put NDSU up 4-2.

The Coyotes would score three runs in the seventh inning, including scoring on a walk-off error to win the game.

Paige Vargas pitched for the Herd, going 6.1 innings while allowing three earned runs and striking out two batters. She took the loss and her record fell to 10-5 on the season.

In game two on Saturday, NDSU won 7-1 thanks to a quick start from the offense.

The Bison scored four runs in the first inning as Dez Cardenas got the scoring started with an RBI single. After an error brought Molly Gates in from third, Maykut picked up her fourth RBI of the day with a double to left-center.

Chloe Woldruff would cap off the inning by bringing home Maykut with a sacrifice fly to put the Bison up 4-0 after one inning.

The Herd would add a run in the second with a Gates RBI single. They would go on to score another run in the third after an Avery Wysong RBI double to give the Bison a 6-0 lead.

The Coyotes would score their only run in the bottom of the fifth inning. NDSU would score their final run in the top of the sixth with a Gates RBI single.

Lainey Lyle pitched a complete game for the Herd, going seven innings while giving up zero earned runs and striking out four.

NDSU Athletics | Photo Credit

Bison pitcher Lainey Lyle pitched a complete-game win last Saturday over the USD Coyotes.

NDSU would lose the series finale on Sunday 8-1.

The Herd threatened with a pair of runners on base in the second inning, however, an interference by Reanna Rudd would end the threat and South Dakota would take advantage in the bottom of the inning.

South Dakota would capitalize on two Bison errors to score four runs in the second inning.

The Herd would score their lone run in the sixth inning after a Maykut RBI double. However, NDSU would strand two runners in scoring position.

The Coyotes put the game away in the bottom of the sixth, scoring four runs to give them an 8-1 lead.

Mac Schulz got the start for the Herd, pitching four innings and allowing four runs. Vargas entered the game in relief and gave up two runs in just one inning of work. Savy Williams also pitched in relief, throwing one scoreless inning.

After their 1-2 showing against South Dakota, the Bison record drops to 19-15 on the season and 1-2 in Summit League play. Up next, they will head to Omaha this weekend for another three-game series in Summit League play.