NDSU Soccer team wins rivalry match as Bison volleyball team falters

It was an up and down weekend for NDSU women’s athletics

Its been a tough couple of days for the Bison volleyball team, as they lost their last two games.

The team lost its homecoming match 3-1 against Omaha on Saturday at the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse. The Bison got off to a good start in the first set after going on a quick four-point run. The Herd started to take over after kills from Syra Tanchin and Michelle Glover gave them a 10-3 lead.

Omaha went on five-point run of their own, but the Bison were able to respond and take the opening set 25-16.

After dropping the second set, things started to get ugly in the third. A six-point run gave Omaha a 14-7 lead. The Bison were never able to close the gap as the Maverick’s pulled away and won the set by 14.

In the fourth and final set, the Mavericks started off hot scoring five straight to open. The Bison were able retake the lead after kills from Glover and Tanchin made it 14-12. Omaha responded by going on a six-point run to make it 18-14. The teams continued to exchange points, but Omaha took the set and the match, winning 25-20.

It was a quick turnaround for the Herd as they headed down to South Dakota State University to take on the Jackrabbits on Tuesday.

The bunnies started off strong in the first set after scoring five straight points to begin. The Bison were able to tie up the set 7-7 after a pair of attacking errors and a kill from Tanchin. SDSU would go on a four-point run to make it 20-13, before winning 25-18.

In the second set, NDSU took a 9-7 lead after a trio of kills fueled a four-point run. Later in the set, the Bison scored six straight after a handful of attacking errors and a pair of kills made it 23-16. The second set ended with the same score as the first, but this the time, the Bison were the ones on top.

Both teams would trade points with each other throughout the third set, but a late four-point run from the Bison kept it within range making it a two-point game at 20-22. The Herd were never able to break through as the rabbits took a one-set lead.

In the fourth and final set both teams took turns with the lead, but a last minute five-point run from SDSU put them over the edge. The Jackrabbits won the set 25-21 and the match 3-1.

The volleyball team plays the University of North Dakota on Saturday Oct.16 at Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse.

Soccer

The Bison triumphed over the rival UND Fighting Hawks last Sunday at Dacotah Field.

The Bison were out for blood, as Brookelyn Dew scored her first goal of the season past UND goalie Madi Livingston in the second minute. Dew’s goal was assisted by Jess Hanley and Loretta Wacek. The Hawks were able to march down the field and put up a shot, but it was blocked by NDSU.

Dew tried making it a two-goal night in the 20th minute, but Livingston was able to keep it out of the net. The Herd put up another shot in the 38th minute, but it was saved.

The Hawks started to get aggressive in the second half as UND’s Alyssa Prisock was awarded a yellow card in the 54th minute. The Hawks were able to get a goal in the 76th minute as Mara Yappello was able to sneak one past Howe for her fourth of the season.

In the last minute of the game, NDSU’s Alicia Nead scored a game winning goal — her first of the season. Nead’s goal solidified the win for the Bison 2-1.

The soccer team’s next game will be against the SDSU Jackrabbits at 6 p.m. on Oct. 15 in Brookings, S.D.