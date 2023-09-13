NDSU Soccer Finds Mixed Sucess at Home Games

The NDSU Women’s Soccer team returned from their three-game tour in South Carolina to face off against Northern Colorado at Dacotah field on Friday, Sept. 8, defeating them 1-0. Following this win, two days later, on Sept. 10, NDSU was unable to keep up with Creighton University, losing 2-3.

The Bison now are 3-3-2. They will play one more game against Arkansas-Pine Bluff at home on Friday, Sept. 15. Following this, their next eight matches will be against Summit League members for a chance to participate in the Summit League Championship.

Victory over Northern Colorado, 1-0

The only goal of the game came in the 62nd minute. Scoring for NDSU was Olivia Watson, her second of the season. After receiving a pass from defender Jess Hanley, she quickly shot it into the left side of the net past goalkeeper Kaya Lindberg. It was Watson’s second goal and Hanley’s first assist of the season.

Freshman midfielder Hannah Arnold made a secondary assist. It’s her second college assist.

The win was greatly aided by goalkeeper Abby Wilkinson, who passed her seventh career game without a goal. Against Northern Colorado, she blocked a total of seven shots on target.

Loss to Creighton, 2-3

Olivia Watson brought an explosive start, scoring within the first four minutes. Following a shot by Ava Stanchina, she rebounded the ball, scoring in the center of the goal.

It wasn’t long after that Paige Goaley received a pass from Jess Hanley to make a second NDSU goal in the 17th minute. It was the first time Goaley scored this season. It was Hanley’s second assist of the year.

NDSU’s success won’t last for long, as Creighton scored in the 20th minute. Creighton would score again in the 62nd minute. They finally took the lead in the 84th minute, putting the final score of 2-3.

Despite the three goals scored against the Bison, goalie Abby Wilkinson still put up a notable performance. She made a total of nine saves.

NDSU would also receive 3 yellow cards during the matchup for unsporting behavior

Mid-Season Overview

So far into the season, junior Olivia Watson from Moorhead tops the charts with three goals. Second to her is freshman Amaya Garrett from Omaha, the only NDSU player scoring only two goals so far.

Paige Goaley leads shots with 18 so far and seven on target.

Kelsey Kalio, Hannah Arnold and Jess Hanley are leading in assists with two each.