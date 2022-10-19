NDSU opens Nodak Insurance Football Practice Facility

NDSU AD Matt Larsen says, “it’s a dream facility”

On Friday, October 14th, the day before the South Dakota State University game, university and athletic administration personnel christened the new Nodak Insurance Football Practice Complex. Although ‘football’ is in the name, men’s and women’s golf, baseball and softball, women’s soccer and men’s and women’s track and field programs are slated to get use of the facility besides the football team.

Dignitaries assist NDSU’s President David Cook and Athletic Director Matt Larsen in opening the new indoor practice facility at NDSU. Photo Credit | Hayden Austin, the Spectrum

As NDSU director of athletics, Matt Larsen remarked at the ceremony, “we’re a different NDSU than we were ten years ago.” Friday also happened to be Larsen’s ninth anniversary in his position here at NDSU. “To see this dream facility become a reality is really exciting,” Larsen said. “I think that speaks to the power of NDSU, the power of Bison athletics and the power of Bison Nation.”

When asked about the process, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Development, Jack Maughan said “it’s a culmination of a lot of work, I mean being able to do this and all the other [athletic] facilities. A lot of people give money because of their experiences at NDSU,” Maughan explained. “A lot of those experiences happened long before we were around. Like I said, people give back because of their great experiences and when you treat people right, they stick with you.”

Head football coach Matt Entz was also thrilled. “Hundreds of people have been involved in the creation of this facility,” Entz said. “…but they didn’t build this facility for themselves. They built it because of the tremendous young men and women who attend and have participated in intercollegiate athletics at NDSU. This facility was about Bison Pride, this facility was about the team, this facility was about the Bison.”

The Nodak Insurance Football Practice Facility at NDSU – Photo Credit | Hayden Austin, the Spectrum

The facility is expected to be put into use almost immediately. Phase two of the project is expected to be complete next spring. It will house equipment rooms, locker rooms, meeting rooms and facilities for meals and entertaining recruits and families.