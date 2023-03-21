NDSU men’s golf finishes second at Grand Canyon Invite

Nate Adams wins medalist honors

The North Dakota State University’s men’s golf team finished in second place at the Grand Canyon Invitational last week. The Bison were led by Nate Adams’ blistering three-round total of 200 (-13). The Bison had rounds of 277, 275 and 284 to finish tied with Texas Christian University at 836, good for second place. It was the NDSU men’s squad’s second runner-up finish this spring as the Herd also finished 2nd at the Savannah Invitational in February.

Adams, in collecting his second win of the season, finished under 70 for all three rounds (68-64-68); one of only two golfers in the field to do so. His -13 under was two strokes better than TCU’s Gustav Frimodt, who carded 202 while finishing second. For his performance, Adams was named the TicketSmarter Summit League Peak Golfer of the Week.

NDSU golfer Nate Adams carded rounds of 68-64-68 to win medalist honors at the Grand Canyon Invitational in Arizona. The men’s team, led by Adams, finished in second place, their third runner-up finish to add to their three tournament wins this season. Photo Courtesy | NDSU Athletics

It is the third runner-up finish for the Bison this season to go along with three victories. NDSU has not finished worse than fifth this season, with that finish coming in the Island Resort Intercollegiate in Michigan back in early September.

Nate Deziel was second on the day for the Bison as he shot his second-straight even-par round of 71. Deziel had three birdies and eagled the par-5 10th to work back to even after starting the first seven holes at +5. Deziel climbed to finish in a tie for 28th overall in the 88-golfer field.

Brock Winter finished second overall for the Bison over the two-day event, as he took 11th overall, finishing at -2. Winter closed out the tournament with a 74 on Tuesday. Winter had four birdies in the round, including three over the final five holes to work back after a rough start.

Finishing two shots back of Winter was Gavin Cronkhite, who shot a 72 on the final day to finish at even par for the tournament. Cronkhite finished tied for 19th overall. Cronkhite finished with five birdies in his round.

Wrapping up the scoring on the day for the Bison was Ian Simonich, who finished with a 73 in the final round. After a birdie, and two bogeys to start the day, Simonich carded 12 straight pars before a bogey, birdie, bogey finish. Simonich finished in a tie for 45th at +6.

The Bison men are now off until April when they will compete in the Redhawk Invitational on the Chambers Bay Golf Course in Tacoma, Wash. The two-round event, hosted by Seattle University, will be played Monday, April 3rd and Tuesday, April 4th.