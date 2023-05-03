NDSU men’s golf finishes fourth at Summit League Tourney

Adams, Deziel finish in Top Ten

In what has to be a disappointing finish, the North Dakota State University men’s golf team placed fourth at the Summit League golf tournament in Lincoln, Neb. this week. The Bison started in fourth after round one, moved up and down the leaderboard in round two and finished fourth at the tournament’s end. The Bison shot 308, 297 and 296 for a 49-over par 901. Leading the way for the Bison were Nate Adams and Nate Deziel who both carded +11 224s. That was good for a tie in ninth place at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course where all tournament participants faced fierce winds throughout. The Kansas City Roos won the league title with a 33-over par. The Roos’ Joshuaa Robards was the medalist with a twelve-over par 215.

NDSU golfer Nate Deziel watches his drive at the Summit League Championships in Lincoln, Neb. Deziel and the Bison finished fourth at this year’s event held at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course.

Photo Courtesy | Katy Cowell

NDSU’s Ian Simonich led the Herd on Day 3 with a one-over 72. His 72 was his best round after a start of 78-75 for a 12-over 225 which was good for 12th, right behind his teammates.

Brock Winter wrapped up the scoring rounds for the Bison on Tuesday, as he shot his tournament-best round of 74. Winter had a birdie and 13 pars in the round to shoot +3 for the day. He moved up the leaderboard several spots to finish in a tie for 20th overall.

NDSU’s Gavin Cronkhite struggled throughout the tournament. He finished by shooting his second-straight round of 79 in the final round. Cronkhite had a pair of birdies and went on to finish in 48th at +29.

Conditions were difficult throughout the tournament as there were more rounds in the 80s than in the 60s. The players battled high winds so much so that only four players carded rounds under par and only two of those were under 70. Oral Roberts’ Brandon Hoff shot 69 in round two and Omaha’s Matthew Halverson’s 69 was in round three.

It was a disappointing finish for the Bison, who were expecting to make some noise at this year’s championship in the hope of removing the memories of last year’s one-stroke runner-up finish. Especially considering the performance they had in their run-up to the league tournament. The Bison end the year with three team victories and seven top-three finishes overall. NDSU golfers combined for six individual medalist honors throughout the season. Everyone on the men’s squad has eligibility remaining except for senior Nate Deziel.