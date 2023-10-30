NDSU Men’s and Women’s Cross Country teams impress at Summit League Championships

Women’s Cross Country

Your North Dakota State University’s Women’s cross country team took third place in the Summit League Championship. South Dakota took first place with 50 points, South Dakota State placed second with 55 points, and NDSU was third with 69 points.

The championship took place at Eaglebrook Golf Course in Brookings, S.D. Across all 32 D-1 teams, the Bison ranked 10th. Grace Link, Allie Wahlund, and Reagan Baesler were all top placers last year for the Bison, while freshman Logan Hartz, sophomore Aleah Miller, and junior Hope Pringle are no strangers to achieving top-five finishers for NDSU. Grace Link resulted in being the top finisher for the Bison, coming in at seventh, with 21:20.78 time. Junior, Reagan Baesler, received 11th place with a time of 21:38.0. As a herd, 16th, 17th,18th, and 19th place were cohesively completed. Starting with freshman Logan Hartz (21:59.44), sophomore Aleah Miller (22:05.67), junior Hope Pringle (22:06.6), and senior Alexis Roehl (22:11.62).

Men’s Cross Country

The NDSU Men’s Cross Country team joined the women in Brookings, eventually falling to South Dakota State in a first-place tiebreaker for the All-Summit League Championships. Due to the league’s tiebreaker rules, comparing the top five finishers from each team. NDSU fell to SDSU when the numbers came out 3-2.

Both the Jackrabbits and the Bison finished with 46 points. Through the number of all-league finishers (top 14) and total team score, for the Bison, it was the highest conference performance in NDSU’s Summit League history.

Senior, Zach Johnson led the team, taking third place in the 8k, finishing with 24:44.30. Johnson’s third-place finish was the best since 2007 for NDSU in the Summit League meet. Taking eighth was Symon Keiser with a 24:55.40 time, and 10th was Hunter Klimek timing in 24:57.25. Payton Smith, Tyson Mahar, and Jake Arason all took the 12th, 13th, and 14th finishes for the championship.

Earning the first team honors in the All-Summit league was Johnson in his top-seven finish. Keiser, Klimek, Smith, Mahar, and Arason all secured All-Summit League second-team honors.