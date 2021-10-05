NDSU homecoming returns

Events and activities are held for students to celebrate NDSU

NDSU’s homecoming has already started this week with opportunities for students, staff, faculty and alumni. Homecoming events are occurring October 4-9 through campus and the community. Events are occurring throughout the week to spread school spirit and Bison Pride.

Since the 2020 homecoming did not occur last year due to the pandemic, students have been eagerly awaiting the events this week. This year, NDSU is able to work around the pandemic in order to safely have events for students.

Over the past two years, students have lacked a typical homecoming whether it was at their highschool or at a university. This year students are able to “have some of those traditions that you talk about for the rest of your life,” said Rian Nostrum, Director of Residence Life and Homecoming Committee Co-chair.

“This is a really good opportunity to reconnect, meet new people and to feel like you are still part of the NDSU family,” said Nostrum. Participating in the events allows students to connect with students, but also discover what NDSU is all about.

Homecoming also allows students to be at NDSU for more than just academics. “Being here is not just about being in the classroom,” said Nostrum. Homecoming began in 1921 at NDSU and has occurred annually except for 1943, 1944 and 2020 — last year breaking the 75 year streak of events.

This week’s events

The kick off began on Monday with the Homecoming BBQ, and provided lunch for students. On Tuesday students will have the chance to give back to the community through an all-day volunteer opportunity called Serve with the Herd. “The volunteers network has lined up a number of different volunteer opportunities,” said Nostrum. Students will be able to sign up to work with an organization through NDSU. This is a great way to serve the Fargo-Moorhead community and get involved with community groups.

Online voting for the homecoming court will occur on Monday and Tuesday. Initially nominated by student organizations, homecoming court nominees went through an interview process and were then narrowed down to the semi-finalists. This year NDSU will not have a Queen and King but rather showcase a group of 6 students to represent the university.

On Wednesday night the Memorial Union will host trivia night. Students can show up with a team, or come and be placed into a team and have the chance to win prizes.

On Thursday, NDSU provides a chance for students to donate at the blood drive. There is also the homecoming show and coronation where homecoming court is crowned based off of student votes. The Theatre Department also begins their performance of “Edges,” on Thursday and will perform on Friday and Saturday night as well.

President Dean Bresciani gives the State of the University Address on Friday morning. This speech addresses where the university stands and shows what NDSU has worked towards in the last years. “You get to hear a lot of the successes that have happened in the past year that you haven’t necessarily read about or heard about,” said Nostrum. Students can also learn about future plans for the university.

Friday also holds the homecoming parade where Fargo-Moorhead community members come Downtown to support NDSU. Student organizations build floats for the parade to represent NDSU groups.

Throughout the week, residence halls and Greek life are holding a spirit contest. By attending events, participating in activities and volunteering, students can earn points for their hall.

A digital scavenger hunt through the Goose Chase apps is also an activity for students to get involved in. Students can put in access codes for other students to find things and take pictures to get through the chase.

“Homecoming week is a great way to reconnect to why you are at NDSU,” says Nostrum.

More information about this weeks events can be found here.