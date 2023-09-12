NDSU Football wins emotional home opener 44-7 over the Maine Black Bears

North Dakota State Football hosted a team on Saturday they should’ve faced 22 years ago. The Maine Black Bears were supposed to come to Fargo on September 15th, 2001. The game was never played due to the tragic events of 9/11.

NDSU’s home opener had a unique feel as the Bison honored the heroics of Fargo police officers Andrew Dotas, Tyler Hawes, Zach Robinson, and the late Jake Wallin. The officers and Wallin’s parents were introduced to a standing ovation from the crowd of 15,044 that lasted for at least 90 seconds. Tyler Hawes flipped the coin and as if it was meant to be, the Bison won the toss and deferred to the 2nd half. The Bison made a minor helmet detail change to honor first responders by changing the word BISON on the back of the helmet to FARGO.

The first half was a roller coaster for the Bison as they made great plays on defense but couldn’t cash in with touchdowns only field goals as the defense forced two turnovers but only managed a trio of field goals to lead 9-0. Just before the half the offense finally pushed one across as Cam Miller ran the read option to perfection as he strolled into the endzone to make it a 16-0, Bison lead at the half.

The 2nd half was a different story as the nine-time national champions showed who they were by going on a patented Bison drive, 12 plays, 75 yards, and a touchdown as Cam Miller scrambled in from a yard out to make it a 23-0 game.

Following Cole Wisniewski’s interceptions on back-to-back Maine drives the Bison were back in the endzone as Cole Payton ran one in on 4th and goal from the two to make it a 30-0 game.

Later in the quarter after Maine turned the ball over on downs, Cole Payton made his case as one of the best ground gainers in FCS. On a 2nd and 12 from NDSU’s 41-yard-line Payton evaded a sack and dashed down the Bison sideline and ran 59 yards for a touchdown to make it a 37-0 NDSU lead.

Each team traded touchdowns in the 4th quarter to end it as the Bison beat the Black Bears, 44-7. NDSU had 456 yards of total offense, the NDSU quarterbacks accounted for 362 of offense as Cam Miller was 14 of 19 for 152 yards, he also ran for 68 yards and two scores. Cole Payton was the leading rusher in the game, rushing for 102 yards and two scores.

The Bison offense was good, but “Code Green” was better. Allowing 223 yards, forcing four turnovers, and just 25 minutes of possession time. Marcus Gulley recorded the lone sack, Cole Wisniewski picked off two passes and Logan Kopp picked off another. Julian Wlodarczyk forced a fumble on the opening drive of the game and Marcus Sheppard recovered it.

North Dakota State improves to 2-0 on the season, they will be at home once again on Saturday as the Bison close out non-conference play by taking on the Central Arkansas Bears from the United Athletic Conference. They come in 1-1, they lost their opener to Oklahoma State, 27-13, and won their last game against NAIA Texas College,70-2.