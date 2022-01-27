NDSU Cross-Country Teams Earn USTFCCCA All-Academic Honors

10th Consecutive Year NDSU Teams Have Won Award

Both the Women’s and Men’s Cross-Country teams have earned All-Academic Honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). The women, who just missed a Summit Conference championship this past fall had a cumulative 3.609-grade point average (GPA) for the 2021 season. Likewise, the men secured their honor after posting a 3.605 GPA for the same year while finishing third in their Summit League Championships. Both squads continued long streaks of academic excellence. 2021 marks the 21st consecutive semester (women) and the 27th consecutive semester (men) that the two teams have posted cumulative GPAs over 3.3 (women) and 3.0 (men). This is also the 10th consecutive year that NDSU teams have claimed the academic award.