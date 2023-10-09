NDSU bounces back by beating Missouri State 38-10

North Dakota State needed a game to get back on track after the upset loss to South Dakota. They did that in spades as they rolled to a 38-10 win over the Missouri State Bears at Plaster Stadium in Springfield.

NDSU took the opening kickoff and unlike last week punched the Bears right in the mouth by going 73 yards in nine plays, capped off by Cam Miller finding six-foot-seven receiver Zach Mathis for a 23-yard touchdown to grab the early seven-to-nothing lead.

Following a Missouri State punt, NDSU kept on the attack traveling 77 yards in only six plays this time Cam Miller ran one in from nine yards out to stretch the lead to 14.

The Bear offense finally got going as quarterback Jordan Pachot and wide receiver Raylen Sharpe were in perfect symmetry as Pachot found Sharpe wide open for a 21-yard touchdown to make it a seven-point game.

Then after a defensive stand, NDSU got the running game going as three of the four plays on the drive were on the ground as Cole Payton found the endzone from 20 yards out to push the lead back to 14.

After the teams traded possessions without any points the Bison ended the half by marching 89 yards in nine plays, chewing two of the three minutes off the clock, and capping the drive off by Miller hitting Mathis again, this time for a 33-yard strike to make it 28-7 Bison at the break.

The Bears opened the second half by going on a 16-play, 48-yard drive but could only come away with three points to trim the lead to 18. The Bison canceled out the Missouri State field goal by connecting on one of their own as Griffin Crosa hit from 40 yards away to make it a 31-10 game.

The Bears’ offense struggled as Cole Wisniewski intercepted Pachot to set the NDSU offense up past midfield. They took advantage as Cole Payton filled in at quarterback in the 4th quarter and he connected with Jake Lippe for another touchdown to make it a 38-10 final score.

The Bison offense racked up 534 yards of total offense and they did it in complete balance as they threw for 276 yards and rushed for 258 yards. Quarterback Cam Miller had another sharp performance as he was 16 of 20 for 256 yards and two scores. The recipient of those scores Zach Mathis had a career game as the senior caught six passes for 160 yards and those two scores.

The rushing attack was also producing at a high level but the leading rusher was a fresh face as the 4th running back Owen Johnson stole the show by rushing for 82 yards on nine carries. Both Cole Payton and Cam Miller each found the endzone as they continue to score ball on the ground at an unbelievable clip.

The Bison defense was better as they held the Bears to 10 points and forced four turnovers. They held the Bears to 82 yards on the ground, the problem came in the air as Jordan Pachot had a great day passing as he threw for 269 yards and one touchdown. Slot receiver Raylon Sharpe also had a great day as he caught 13 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown.

NDSU played good but not great and they will need to be playing at their best as on Saturday the Bison go 75 miles up I-94 to Grand Forks to take on the Fighting Hawks of the University of North Dakota in the 116th installment of one of the oldest rivalries in FCS history. This will be the 6th time they meet as D-1 opponents.