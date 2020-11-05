NDSU Bookstore helps to lower food insecurity

A location has been chosen for the ‘Goods for the Herd’ food pantry on campus

This year North Dakota State University is partnering with “Swipe Out Hunger” to eliminate food insecurity on campus. Food insecurity occurs when people are unsure where their next meal will come from which is a problem facing many students around the world and at NDSU.

On Nov. 5 from 4 p.m to 8 p.m., the program will be hosting a Pop Up Pantry at the Niskanen Expansion Community Center. This event is open to any students who are facing food insecurity.

“Goods for the Herd” will open this spring for students to access in the NDSU bookstore. According to Carin Engler, and administrative clerk for residence life, “The space is on the main level straight back when you walk into the [book]store.”

Engler said, “30% of college students are food insecure.” Even with jobs and financial aid, students are still struggling to make ends meet financially.

Food insecurity can cause multiple struggles for students. Meghan Yerhot, the organizer of this program, said “Some challenges reported have been poor academic performance and increased feelings of stress.”

By providing this pantry to students, Yerhot explained, “We hope to eliminate any stigma associated with being food insecure for our NDSU students.” Students should feel comfortable accessing and utilizing this resource, as it is meant to help students.

This pantry will also allow students to give back to their NDSU community. Students will have the opportunity and are encouraged to volunteer and donate to this cause. “We hope once our food pantry is up and running that we will have many students interested in volunteering,” Yerhot says.

Students facing food insecurity should fill out the “Swipe out hunger application” located here: https://www.ndsu.edu/deanofstudents/resources/swipe_out_hunger/ . This will allow meals to be added to student IDs which students can utilize in the NDSU dining centers.

Kimberly Anvinson, the NDSU Bookstore Director, said, “It is our pleasure to serve our campus and their needs.”