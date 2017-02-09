NDS-Unite and ‘Stand as One’

President Donald Trump’s executive order issued two weeks ago limiting the amount of incoming immigrants and non-immigrants from seven nations and indefinitely suspending entry to Syria refugees has sparked many reactions, including one from North Dakota State student Jon Pacella.

“There’s been a lot of political turmoil surrounding Trump and immigration … so I made a Facebook event,” Pacella, a senior studying management, said.

He has created an event titled “Stand As One NDSU.”

The goal of the event is to ease the anxious and fearful sentiments that may be felt by NDSU’s international and immigrant students. The event was also created as a way to show solidarity with non-U.S. born students.

Event goers will begin with a short march around NDSU, followed by speeches from several students about what the impacts and implications of this immigration ban mean to them. Faculty members will then speak, and the event will conclude with a speech from Vice President for Student Affairs Timothy Alvarez.

Pacella has worked with international students of all ages previously and maintains friendships with others. He said he feels a connection to this topic, and he worries of separated families and the stress this ban puts on non-U.S. born students.

“(The ban is) grossly unfair to me because we’re all students, we’re all trying and even if they aren’t students people are coming here to live better lives,” Pacella said.

“I’ve never had any experience doing something like this,” Pacella said. He added he is confident in his commitment and is hoping for a turnout of around 170 students, staff and faculty at the event.

The event is hosted Thursday beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Memorial Union.