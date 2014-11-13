NCAA Football 2007 is the Best College Sports Game Ever

This past weekend I made one of the most important adult decisions of my life. I purchased the slightly outdated, slim PlayStation 2 … again.

Why would I purchase a console that was introduced 14 years ago when I have the glamorous PlayStation 4? My answer is simple: NCAA Football 2007.

Many of you sports gurus and Playstation fanatics may remember such a game that put sparkles in your eyes on Christmas morning when you unwrapped the video game-looking present. And now seven years later since the fabulous game came out, I’m here to tell you it’s the best college football game to ever surface this planet.

Unfortunately, PS4 owners like myself will not be able to purchase another NCAA Football game in our life. For some odd reason, EA Sports has decided to take their talents to the trash. No more NCAA Football games to come in the future, fine; I’ll break out the PS2 controller that actually connects to the console and play college football until there is no tomorrow.

I really mean it. This game set the bar so high for EA Sports with the improved campus legend mode the only direction to go after this game was produced was south. Campus legend is what I live for. And this game literally made me feel like I was living in a college dorm room, while being the superstar quarterback of the team.

When you first start your campus legend, you don’t get just one drill to participate in — you get four, like the 40-yard dash and the read option drill for example. Once you finish all four of your drills, it’s selection time. In the NCAA Football games prior to this game you could only pick the three schools that offered you scholarships. Finally, in NCAA Football 2007, you are labeled as a one-through-five star caliber player and get to choose your school from your caliber rating.

Now that you’ve picked your school, it’s time to move into your dorm room. But, not so fast like Lee Corso would say: Don’t forget to pick your major. There are a list of majors to select, from English to Sports Medicine. Your dorm room has: a popularity meter, which tells how popular you are around campus; a closet, where you can increase your attributes and change your player’s look on the field; a trophy crate; a newspaper; a bed; a computer and most importantly, a calendar.

The calendar is your best friend in campus legend mode. Not only does it tell you when your next practice and game is, but the evening activities are legendary. You can attend a social event on campus, visit your tutor, study or participate in extra practice. After your player selects his major, it’s time to hit the practice field.

One of the best parts of campus legend mode in NCAA Football 2007 is you are able to not only control your player on the field, but the entire team as well. If you choose to play as the running back position, you can also play the defensive players and stop your opponent from scoring. To be successful in campus legend mode you have to exceed expectations on the field while maintaining a high GPA.

After your first season as a campus legend, you head to the next year and after your third year you are given the choice to export your player to Madden 2008 or stick around for your senior year. The best part is after your senior year of campus legend you have the ability to become a coach in dynasty mode and coach a junky team to the National Championship for 20 years plus.

So, come on. Put down your new generation console and dust off that old PS2 to play the best college sports video game ever.

