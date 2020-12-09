NBA preseason upon us

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images|Photo Courtesy

KD and the Nets enter the season with massive expectations

SUBHED: If you blinked you missed the NBA offseason

If you blinked you missed the NBA offseason

Friday marks the start of the NBA preseason. Yes, NBA basketball is already coming back in full form, including a few fun matchups to begin the preseason.

One of the big games coming up this weekend is the returning NBA Final’s winners the Los Angeles Lakers taking on Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

After being a popular pick to win the Finals last season and losing to the Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals, the Clippers are looking to redeem themselves.

Leonard returns with the Clippers alongside Patrick Beverly, Paul George and Lou Williams. On the Lakers side the King himself, Lebron James returns with Anthony Davis and Alex Caruso. The Lakers also signed former Clipper Montrezl Harrell and traded for ball handler Dennis Schröder.

Another big game to watch is the Rockets taking on the Bulls, as James Harden continues his fight to leave the Rockets organization. With the possible exit of Harden, and the departure of Russell Westrbook, the Rockets would need to rely on guys like P.J. Tucker, Eric Gordon John Wall and Demarcus “Boogie” Cousins.

The Bulls will look to improve from last season, as they went 22-43. The Bulls will feature Zach LaVine, Wendell Carter Jr. and Lauri Markkanen.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks start their season on Saturday when they take on the Dallas Mavericks. The Bucks will look this season to make deeper playoff run as last season they were defeated by the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Giannis will be joined by guard Kyle Korver, forward Khris Middleton, and brother Thanasis Antetokounmpo. The Dallas Mavericks are looking to grow from last season’s success as the team made the playoffs for the first time since the 2015-16 season. The Mavericks will feature forward Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Luka Doncic and James Johnson.

This Sunday may mark the first time Kevin Durant has stepped onto the floor since tearing his Achilles in the 2018-19 NBA Finals with Golden State Warriors when Durant’s Nets take on the Wizards.

The Nets are looking to emerge as championship contenders this season with Durant and guard Kyrie Irving. The Wizards are looking to improve this season after going 25-47 last season finishing 10th in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards will feature the newly required Westbrook, Bradley Beal, Davis Bertans and center Thomas Bryant.