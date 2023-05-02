My Top 11 Jams of the Summer

These are “long-drives-down-I–94” kind of songs

This was supposed to be another top 10 article, but I couldn’t bring myself to cut any of these from the playlist, so here are my top 11 songs to listen to this summer. I didn’t write a little note for each one this time because I quickly realized it would just be “It’s a good song. Listen to it,” eleven times, so as school ends I will leave you with the briefest article I have ever written. Have a good break and listen to good tunes, everyone. See you in the fall.

  1. You’re So Vain by Carly Simon
  2. Sweet Things by The Happy Fits
  3. Deceptacon by Le Tigre
  4. Take it Off by the Donnas
  5. Hard Times by Paramore
  6. Reptilia by the Strokes
  7. Bodys by Car Seat Headrest
  8. Tongue Tied by GROUPLOVE
  9. You! Me! Dancing! By Los Campesinos
  10. Come On Eileen by Dexys Midnight Runners
  11. Cannibal Queen by Miniature Tigers

