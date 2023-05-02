My Top 11 Jams of the Summer

This was supposed to be another top 10 article, but I couldn’t bring myself to cut any of these from the playlist, so here are my top 11 songs to listen to this summer. I didn’t write a little note for each one this time because I quickly realized it would just be “It’s a good song. Listen to it,” eleven times, so as school ends I will leave you with the briefest article I have ever written. Have a good break and listen to good tunes, everyone. See you in the fall.
- You’re So Vain by Carly Simon
- Sweet Things by The Happy Fits
- Deceptacon by Le Tigre
- Take it Off by the Donnas
- Hard Times by Paramore
- Reptilia by the Strokes
- Bodys by Car Seat Headrest
- Tongue Tied by GROUPLOVE
- You! Me! Dancing! By Los Campesinos
- Come On Eileen by Dexys Midnight Runners
- Cannibal Queen by Miniature Tigers