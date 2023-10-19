My Ten Favorite Songs Right Now

It’s been a hot minute since I did a good old top-ten article, so we’re back to basics this week, dear reader. Here’s what I’ve been listening to.

1. “Like a Friend” by Pulp

I know I said I had my Britpop phase this summer, but it turns out I’m way more of a Pulp girly than even I realized. I’m having a lot of teenage angst as of late, and this is the perfect song to soundtrack that. Plus, the buildup of the whole song to the chorus at the end is absolutely perfect. It’s very screamable and cathartic, which are two of my favorite things a song can be.

2. “Pictures of You” by The Cure

I’m currently doing this thing where I listen to the albums “Disintegration” and “Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me,” by The Cure straight through, over and over. I’m sure this isn’t a symptom of anything and means that I’m perfectly fine and well-adjusted. But my god, with a voice like Robert Smith’s, can you blame me? Plus, I’ve seen videos of the Cure performing literally this year, and he sounds exactly the same singing live now, decades later. It’s insane. Plus, The Cure is just perfect goth autumn music.

3. “Second Best Friend” by Origami Angel

I was introduced to this band by a Tumblr mutual, and now I’m introducing them to all of you. Origami Angel doesn’t have a single bad song, and this one goes crazy when you’re having one of those unrequited love moments, whether it’s platonic or romantic.

4. “Hysteria” by Muse

I forgot Muse existed until, like, a week ago. The synth? Delicious. And the guitar solo in this song? UGH.

5. “Hell” by Sleater-Kinney

NEW SLEATER-KINNEY MUSIC. NEED I SAY MORE?

6. “Necrosis” by Agony Reigns

This Minneapolis band is severely underrated. I saw them live at the Aquarium a few weeks ago at the Pursuit demo release show (which you should also listen to), and they genuinely just blew me away. The singer’s range is unreal, and once again – the guitar solo here goes hard. I saw them when they were down a guitarist, too, so I can’t even imagine what they’d be like at full power. Plus, their shirts are really comfy. You heard it here first.

7. “Charm You-Blondshell Version” by Samia, Blondshell

One of my favorite Samia songs, covered by another artist I love? Sign me up. It’s like listening to Charm You for the first time all over again. I love this song and this version of it.

8. “Thrash Unreal” by Against Me!

Laura Jane Grace is a legend, and for good reason. This is just a perfect punk song and nothing has healed me more quickly than screaming this with the windows down.

9. “My Sister in Jesus Christ” by Slaughter Beach, Dog

NEW SLAUGHTER BEACH, DOG ALBUM!!! I love this band and I love the new album. Go listen to the whole thing. This song especially resonated with me as someone raised on church basement socials.

10. “Andrew in Drag” by The Magnetic Fields

I cannot express in words how much I adore this song. It’s sweet and genuine and is a take on gender/attraction/drag that’s so simple and comforting to me. It makes me feel seen, understood, and wantable. I love it.