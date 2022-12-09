Well, this is my last article for the Spectrum, and probably the shortest article I have ever written. I have been working at the Spectrum for 3 years and have gotten so used to writing articles every week, it will be strange to not turn in articles every Tuesday. This job has taught me so much and has given me so many opportunities that I would not have normally had. I have been able to meet so many people at NDSU, around the community and the state.

I have loved my job at the Spectrum and all of the opportunities that I have had here. Although some people think that the news is boring, I have found the importance of knowing what is going on around you. This has been one of the most interesting jobs that I have ever had. Every week I learned something new about NDSU and the people on campus. It is crazy how much goes on in this small area of Fargo. The students, faculty and staff are all doing amazing things on campus everyday without us even realizing it.

Some of the things I have learned are how many opportunities there are for students at NDSU. All of the events, organizations and services are meant for the students here and each organization loves to help students.

Although I will no longer be writing articles, I will continue to learn more about the community I am a part of. Through this job I learned the importance of getting involved and knowing the opportunities that we can be a part of.

Lastly I would like to thank the people I have worked with at the Spectrum. They have been such a fun group to be around and I will miss going into the office and seeing all of them. Thank you all very much for everything.