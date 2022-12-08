My final article

A goodbye from the Variety Editor

It is with great sadness that I announce I will be stepping down from my position as the Variety Editor for the NDSU Spectrum, although you aren’t getting rid of me yet. I’ll make a few appearances next semester as a contributing writer but this will be my last issue as an editor.

My time on the Spectrum will impact me throughout the rest of my life and I can honestly say I would not have the voice or be the writer I am today without the stress of pushing out weekly issues.

I am not really sure how to write this article, as I have never had to write a farewell article, but I will start with sharing some of my biggest lessons learned over my time as the Variety Editor.

First off, DO NOT procrastinate. I know you can get all that work done in one day but you do not have to. Don’t put yourself through that stress. I know finding motivation is hard when you aren’t scrambling at the last minute to finish something before the deadline or due date, but even starting something early makes a world of difference.

I spent many weeks running around scrambling to fill my section, get interviews set up, edit pieces, and plan out daily uploads, and I can honestly say this time was filled with negativity, and specifically negativity towards the one thing I love, writing. The Sunday Scaries only exist when you give them the fuel to, that fuel being your procrastinated work. When you take the time to slow down and start early on something it makes such a difference in the experience.

I am leaving the Spectrum to begin studying for the law school entrance exam also known as the LSAT, but I am not leaving as a burnt out writer and that is because I learned how to beat my chronic procrastination. I think of the skills and passion I have developed over the last two years and I can not wait to show the world my writing abilities as I head into the next chapter of my career and life. My time on the Spectrum has only fueled my passion for writing and provided me with a wonderful creative outlet to improve my writing and find my voice.

Another thing I learned is ASK FOR HELP. You can not do it all alone. It takes a team to make a paper. You need writers and editors and designers and photographers working together as a well oiled machine to get out weekly issues and daily online articles. You can’t do everything all on your own because you aren’t supposed to. Learning to ask for help is one of the most useful lessons I will take away from my time here.

As someone who is always a perfectionist and wants everything done right it has always been hard for me to give up control, but once I realized I am not supposed to be in control of everything life became so much easier. It’s ok to rely on people and not everything has to be done the way you would do it.

I want to end this article by thanking all of my writers and coworkers for giving me such an amazing experience. I truly loved every second of my time as the Variety Editor and that would not have been the case without the amazing people in my corner. Finally thank you to my readers, however many or little of you there may be. I appreciate you giving me the opportunity to share my work. Thank you!