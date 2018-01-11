Music and Cosmetics: Music Fans’ New PB and J

Musicians exploring other facets of the art world is nothing new. As early as the 1940s, Louis Armstrong appeared in films. The lead singer of Nirvana Kurt Cobain’s original sketches and oil paintings have fetched as much as $14,000 at auction. Cameos by other famous musicians in TV shows vary widely from Justin Bieber’s appearance on “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” to Ed Sheeran’s brief stint in “Game of Thrones.” Not to mention the number of musicians who have penned bestselling books about their crazy lives.

The new trend for musicians seeking to expand their creative influence appears to be venturing into he cosmetics industry. As surprising as this may be to some, the warm reception by fans could soon have more musicians considering their own cosmetic lines.

Have you yet to hear of these collaborations? You may already be too late.

By far the most anticipated release was from the Kat Von D and Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong partnership. Originally announced mid-October, the pair allowed for plenty of buzz before their eyeliner officially hit stores in the United States and Canada on the fifth of this month.

The first round is already sold out, in case you were wondering.

Taking its name from the Green Day hit “Basket Case” off of the band’s 1994 album “Dookie,” the anti-precision eyeliner was tested extensively by Armstrong and Von D to ensure the desired look. Formulated for staying power and smudging ability, this thick crayon eyeliner enables the wearer to create dark, smudged eyes, a look which has become the signature for the punk scene. Vegan and cruelty-free, this eyeliner boasts five-star reviews across the board. One ecstatic consumer cried, “I wish this came out 20 years ago.”

Another band marketed cosmetic line flying off the shelves is from rockers Palaye Royale. The fashion-art rock band released the cleverly titled “Palette Royale” Jan 1. in two formats. “No. I” sold for $35 and only included the four color palette. “No. II” retailed for a cool $60 and came complete with a velvet carrying case. The eagerly anticipated eyeshadow sold out within an hour of going live on the band’s Shopify. Almost immediately, fans took to social media to beg the band for a second chance at snatching the coveted pigments. Palaye Royale responded with a second launch on the seventh. This time fans hovered on the site hours prior, contributing to an impressive sell-out time of eight minutes.

For those who missed out this time, there is no word yet of another chance.

With the commercial success of Billie Joe Armstrong’s and Palaye Royale’s cosmetic industry projects, the disconnect between music and cosmetics seems smaller than ever. The real question is, which band is next?